Global cosmetic pigments market estimated to reach US$1.2 billion by 2030 from US$862 million in 2025

The cosmetic pigments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53%, reaching a market size of US$1,238.699 million in 2030 from US$861.625 million in 2025.

The consumer demand for specialty cosmetic products is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of pigments coupled with the increasing growth in the cosmetics industry in various countries.” — Analyst

NOIDA, INDIA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cosmetic pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% between 2025 and 2030.The global market for cosmetic pigments has been showing a significant trend in the production of sustainable products, such as, in April 2024, Sparxell completed a $3.2m funding round to accelerate the development and commercialization of products that would eliminate the synthetic chemicals from colorants in cosmetics, fashion, paint, and packaging. Sparxell is a UK-based developer of sustainable and plant-based pigments.Moreover, in June 2023, pigment specialists at Merck and the production experts at Glatt Ingenieurtechnik worked closely together to produce an innovative range of cosmetic pigments using completely new technology. The patent-pending Ronaflux pigments have been produced by Glatt in Weimar. Glatt was commissioned by Merck to develop the plant technology and install the complete production facility, which is owned by Merck. Glatt became operational there, fulfilling its role as a contract manufacturer of Ronaflux pigments for Merck. The new technological production methods will propel the supply to the raised demand for cosmetic pigments in the market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-pigments-market By application, the cosmetic pigments market is segmented into facial makeup, lip products, hair color products, eye makeup, and other applications. The growth of the cosmetics industry as consumers are becoming more aware of appearances propelled the application of cosmetic pigments into facial, lip, hair color, eye products, etc. This growth in demand is witnessed in both the men's and women's demography. Further, the growing economies of the Asia Pacific Middle East, and Africa have expanded the demand as people now have more expendable income than before.The cosmetic pigments market by composition is segmented into inorganic and organic. Organic pigments are made from carbon-hydrogen bonds chemicals whereas inorganic pigments contain ingredients minerals such as iron oxide or titanium dioxide. Organic pigments are likely to heal with a vivid, rich color and more saturated look whereas inorganic pigments will heal a softer, more sheer, and earthy.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the cosmetic pigments market is growing significantly by the propelling cosmetic manufacturing sector. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the overall market share of India in the global cosmetics industry is expected to grow to US$ 20 billion by 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25%. Further, according to Cosmetics Europe, China had a market of €59billion of cosmetics in 2023.The market would continue to rise strongly due to consumers' growing choice of specialty cosmetic products. Color cosmetics, specialized skin care, hair care, and makeup cosmetics are the main industries predicted to increase. The market competition for domestic brands is increasing due to a growing number of international companies entering the Asia Pacific cosmetics market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cosmetic pigments market that have been covered are ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, DIC Corporation, Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co., Ltd., GEOTECH, IFC Solutions, Kobo, Koel Colours Private Limited, LANXESS, Metro Chem Industries, and Merck Group.The market analytics report segments the cosmetic pigments market as follows:• By Applicationo Facial Makeupo Lip Productso Hair Colour Productso Eye Makeupo Other Applications• By Compositiono Inorganico Organic• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• ALTANA AG• Croda International Plc• DIC Corporation• Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co., Ltd.• GEOTECH• IFC Solutions• Kobo• Koel Colours Private Limited• LANXESS• Metro Chem Industries• Merck GroupExplore More Reports:• Cosmetic Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-chemicals-market • Cosmetic Surgery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-surgery-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.