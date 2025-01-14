Reimagining the Future of Banking at the Banking 360 Forum in Dubai, Hosted by Intertec Systems

Top banking leaders in the UAE convened to exchange insights on AI, payment modernization, and strategies driving innovation and resilience in the BFSI sector.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intertec Systems , in partnership with Yethi Consulting and Positive Technologies , successfully hosted the Banking 360 Leadership Forum at the prestigious Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. This exclusive gathering brought together leaders from the banking and financial services sector (BFSI) to explore transformative technologies and strategies reshaping the financial landscape in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE.The forum offered attendees a deep dive into key topics defining the future of the industry, including global trends in payment modernization, the evolving economic landscape, the impact of AI on banking operations, and the critical importance of cybersecurity.The event provided a collaborative platform for financial institutions to reimagine their strategies in the face of growing customer demands, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and rising digital competition. Participants left with actionable insights on leveraging technology to modernize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and navigate the complexities of compliance and innovation.“Our goal with the Banking 360 Leadership Forum was to foster meaningful dialogue among BFSI leaders and equip them with strategies to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Sanjoy Das, Director – BFSI at Intertec Systems. “With the Middle East’s financial sector undergoing transformative change, we are dedicated to empowering banks with the tools they need to deliver personalized customer experiences, achieve operational efficiency, and maintain a secure and compliant ecosystem.”Transforming the BFSI Sector:Intertec Systems has a proven track record of supporting financial institutions in achieving digital transformation goals. By integrating automation, AI, data analytics, and hybrid cloud solutions, Intertec enables organizations to:• Modernize banking operations to meet evolving customer expectations.• Enhance customer and employee experiences with personalized, data-driven services.• Secure critical assets, minimize financial fraud risks, and ensure robust data protection.• Streamline processes to drive operational efficiency and innovation.With its tailored solutions, Intertec helps banks address critical challenges while navigating complex regulatory environments and minimizing cyber risks.Paving the Way for Banking Innovation:The success of the Banking 360 Leadership Forum reflects Intertec’s vision of becoming the preferred partner for financial institutions in the UAE and beyond. By combining deep industry expertise with innovative technology, Intertec remains committed to helping banks and financial services organizations shape a future defined by agility, security, and exceptional customer experiences.About Intertec Systems:Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centres and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries.For more information on Intertec Systems and its BFSI solutions, please visit https://www.intertecsystems.com/industry/banking-financial-services/

