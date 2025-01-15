Submit Release
Expert-Led Training in Belize City: Enhance Leadership Skills

Photo of a professional training session, with participants engaging in discussions and taking notes, representing Peakford Global Consultants' Corporate Governance and Leadership Development training programs in Belize.

Corporate Governance and Leadership Development

logo of PGC

PGC

Unlock your leadership potential with expert-led training programs in Belize City, January 27-31. Enhance skills, network, and drive success.

We are excited to offer these training programs again in Belize and help professionals take their skills to the next level.”
— Mr. Albert Mandizvidza, CEO of Peakford Global Consultants
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peakford Global Consultants, a leading provider of professional training and development solutions, is pleased to announce the upcoming dates for its popular training programs in Belize. Following the success of last year's programs, Peakford Global Consultants will once again offer two exciting programs:

- Corporate Governance & Board Development: January 27-28 (USD 900 per delegate)
- Leadership, Coaching, and Mentoring: January 30-31 (USD 900 per delegate)

These programs are designed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's fast-paced business environment.
The training programs will take place in Belize City and will be led by experienced instructors. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with peers from various industries.

For more information about the training programs, including course outlines and registration details, please visit www.peakfordglobal.com.

About Peakford Global Consultants
Peakford Global Consultants is a leading provider of professional training and development solutions. Our mission is to empower professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's fast-paced business environment.

Gugulethu Xulu
Peakford Global Consultants
+27 61 080 7844
worldwide@peakfordcaribbean.com
