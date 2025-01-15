Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz Welcomes BIG Art Festival Gala

An Evening of Elegance, Entertainment, and Enchantment – January 26th, 2025

ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This January, St. Moritz, a serene Alpine retreat known for its snow-covered landscapes and vibrant cultural scene, will host an extraordinary evening as the BIG Art Festival Gala debuts alongside the renowned Snow Polo World Cup. Scheduled for January 26th, the gala promises an unforgettable fusion of world-class sport, music, and fine dining, set against the breathtaking backdrop of St. Moritz’s frozen lake and majestic mountains.



A Celebration of Snow Polo and Culture

The Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz has long been a highlight of the winter calendar, drawing polo enthusiasts and international visitors to witness exhilarating matches on the ice. This year’s event is further enhanced by the inclusion of the BIG Art Festival Gala, offering attendees an elegant evening of live performances and culinary artistry that complements the dynamic energy of the polo matches.



Headlining Performances by Global Stars

The gala features a stellar lineup of performers, ensuring a night of remarkable entertainment:

- Craig David, the globally acclaimed British singer-songwriter, will perform his iconic hits, known for blending R&B, pop, and garage music into a signature sound.

- Peter Bence, the Guinness World Record-holding pianist celebrated for his innovative and percussive piano technique, will captivate the audience with dynamic interpretations of timeless classics.

- Rising opera talent Alisa Medvedeva will add a touch of grandeur with her powerful and emotive voice.



Fine Dining Amid Alpine Splendor

Guests at the gala will enjoy a meticulously crafted multi-course dinner, prepared with the finest seasonal ingredients and paired with exceptional wines. Set in an atmosphere of timeless sophistication, the evening will combine exquisite cuisine with live music, creating a feast for the senses.



The BIG Art Festival Gala is made possible with the support of prestigious partners who share a passion for excellence, artistry, and innovation:

- Chopard, renowned for its exquisite jewelry and timepieces, will showcase its craftsmanship in an exclusive runway show featuring stunning creations.

- DRock champagne, La Scolca wines, and the Tony Sasa wine collection will elevate the dining experience with their exceptional beverages.

- Regal 1 caviar and other culinary highlights will add a touch of indulgence to the evening’s menu.

- Additional partners, including Dega supercars, Fashion TV, and the UHNWI Swiss Business Club, contribute to the event’s unique blend of luxury, style, and global appeal.

These collaborations reflect a shared commitment to celebrating art, beauty, and excellence, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience for all attendees.



A Unique Winter Experience

The BIG Art Festival Gala offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to experience the cultural vibrancy of St. Moritz. With its blend of live music, gourmet dining, and the unique ambiance of a winter evening on the frozen lake, the gala is an invitation to celebrate tradition, elegance, and artistic excellence.



Reserve Your Place

The BIG Art Festival Gala is a one-night-only event, offering a chance to be part of a truly special celebration during the Snow Polo World Cup. Tables are limited, so secure your spot now to ensure you don’t miss this extraordinary evening in St. Moritz.



For reservations and additional details, please visit the official event website https://bigart-festival.com/772-0125-st-moritz

Seating plan : https://bigart-festival.com/0125-st-moritz/800-big-art-festival-st-moritz.html

Reserve your table now +49 177 6324874

