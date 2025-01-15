Relentless Health donates free PFAS tests for firefighters

At-home PFAS testing for everyone

The donation to Asheville Fire Fighters Association is part of a program to provide firefighters with access to the latest toxin testing

We have lost 6 firefighters to occupational cancer since 2018. Cancer and PFAS are at the front of mind for everyone in the firefighter community.” — Welcker Taylor, President of the Asheville Fire Fighters Association

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relentless Health announced today the donation of 15 free PFAS test kits to firefighters in North Carolina. PFAS compounds have been proven to cause serious health effects including several forms of cancer, and firefighters are at especially high risk of exposure. The PFAS Core Panel tests for 18 compounds that are widely used in firefighting foam and safety equipment.

“We have worked with firefighters from day one while developing our PFAS Core Panel,” said Richard Kho, PhD, CEO of Relentless Health. “Due to the nature of their role, firefighters are exposed to extremely high levels of PFAS. Studies have shown they have 53% higher levels of PFAS in their blood than the normal population. At the same time, they suffer a significantly increased cancer burden, with firefighting officially defined as one of a handful of carcinogenic occupations by the IARC. We are donating tests to Asheville because so many of their members have suffered from cancer. They also performed heroically in last year’s hurricane.”

“We have lost 6 firefighters to occupational cancer since 2018,” said Welcker Taylor, President of the Asheville Fire Fighters Association, which represents some 300 professional firefighters in Asheville, NC. “Cancer and PFAS are at the front of mind for everyone in the firefighter community. Accessing these tests will be a huge step in helping my members understand the risks they face from these toxic chemicals.”

“Relentless Health is proud to be able to support firefighters through donating tests,” said Robert Baumert, CFO and COO of the company. “This is just one small way we can show our appreciation for the selfless sacrifices of firefighters across the US.”

Relentless Health is a healthcare technology and testing company with CLIA-licensed labs in Reno, NV. Relentless Health is focused on helping everyone live healthier lives in the face of toxin exposure. More information about the company and the PFAS Core Panel are available at: https://www.relentlesshealth.com/.

PFAS chemicals are present in aqueous film forming foams, firefighting protective turnout gear, and structural fire smoke. Firefighters generally have higher PFAS levels than the public as a result of these exposures.

