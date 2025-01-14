Record breaking exports as wine demand grows

Release date: 14/01/25

Latest ABS figures show South Australian exports to China have surpassed previous records, while the state’s efforts to diversify are paying off, with local businesses selling more than $17.6 billion worth of goods to overseas buyers in the year to November 2024.

Key growth has once again been recorded in the state’s export of wine to China, with local wineries selling 11.8 million litres of wine, valued at more than $93 million, to China in the month of November 2024 alone.

The Malinauskas Government’s $1.85 million Wine Exporter China Reengagement Package, launched in March 2024, continues to support sustained growth in this market through tailored introductions to importers, support at major trade shows, and on-the-ground assistance from trade experts both locally and abroad.

Overall exports to China increased by 40 per cent to a record $4.47 billion. Iron ore and copper remain the state’s most valuable exports to the market, valued at $998.9 million and $978.1 million respectively.

Seafood exports to China also increased, up 50 per cent to $15.5 million in the year to November 2024, driven by increased demand for South Australian tuna, up 708 per cent to $8.4 million.

Since June 2024, local seafood exporters have been supported through the government’s $475,000 Seafood Export Growth program, which has also assisted lobster producers in preparation of the lifting of trade restrictions that were removed in late December 2024.

The United States ($2.1 billion) and India ($1 billion) remained South Australia’s other top trading partners.

South Australia’s total exports remained near record highs at $17.6 billion.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

The sustained growth in wine exports to China, eight months after trade tariffs were lifted, is a tremendous result for local producers and the South Australian economy.

With trade restrictions on live lobster being lifted in December last year, there are no longer any trade impediments with our largest two-way trading partner China – and our state is well placed to capitalise on these opportunities.

It’s terrific timing to have South Australia’s world-class wine and pristine live lobster back on the table as Chinese consumers prepare for Chinese New Year celebrations.