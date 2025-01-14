Feel the rush of the 25th Santos Tour Down Under

Release date: 14/01/25

Final preparations are underway ahead of the historic 25th edition of the Santos Tour Down Under, which will race across South Australia from this Friday, 17 January until Sunday 26 January.

Last year the Santos Tour Down Under generated $87.2 million in attendee spend, adding $54.5 million in economic value to the South Australian economy. It attracted an estimated total attendance of 770,600 while also creating 490 full-time equivalent jobs.

To mark the milestone, a limited-edition ochre jersey has been unveiled, recognising the past champions of Australia’s only WorldTour cycling race with only 25 produced.

With the THINK! Road Safety bike now inflated, and the final touches being put on the City of Adelaide Tour Village in Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga, locals will soon be able to enjoy the biggest cycling race in the southern hemisphere.

Since its inaugural race in 1999, Hilton Adelaide has been the official host hotel of the Santos Tour Down Under and plays a vital role in supporting the event. More than 550 people, including riders, support staff, local, national, and international media, call the Hilton Adelaide home throughout the duration of the event.

The hotel’s dedicated team of 15 chefs prepares three meals a day for the riders and officials, totalling more than 15,000 meals over 20 days. This ongoing collaboration highlights the immense logistical effort required to ensure athletes are well-cared for throughout the event.

The shopping list during the event includes:

18,000 bread rolls and wraps

800kg of pasta

300L of porridge

800kg of rice

600L of pasta sauce

3000L of yoghurt

2.5 tonnes of vegetables and salads

12 tonnes of fish, beef and chicken

350kg of sliced meats and cheeses

18,000 eggs

2 tonnes of watermelon

The Hilton Adelaide laundry department washes and folds up to 1,500 towels per day during the Santos Tour Down Under.

An exciting series is in store for this year’s milestone edition of the Santos Tour Down Under, including the following standout features:

Cult DJ Hot Dub Time Machine will perform a free concert, following Team Presentation on opening night, with the set honouring the 25 years of history of the Santos Tour Down Under.

Australian Olympic Chef de Mission, Anna Meares, will lead the Health Partners Family Ride with her two children on Saturday 18 January ahead of the Men’s Classic in Adelaide’s East End.

Cycling legends, including Sir Mark Cavendish, André Greipel, Cadel Evans and Grace Brown, will attend the inaugural Hall of Fame celebration at the Legends’ Night Dinner presented by Telstra.

Super Sunday on January 26 will see the men’s and women’s pelotons race on the same route, on the same day, for the first time in the event’s history, thanks to the addition of the Schwalbe Women’s One-Day Classic.

The women’s race begins with Ziptrak® Stage One: Brighton to Aldinga Beach at 11:10am on Friday, 17 January.

The starter gun fires for the men’s peloton with the Villawood Men’s Classic at 7:00pm on Saturday 18 January, followed by Ziptrak® Men’s Stage One: Prospect to Gumeracha at 11:10am on Tuesday 21 January.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

I am thrilled to welcome back athletes, team staff and cycling fans for what promises to be an unforgettable Santos Tour Down Under.

The 25th edition of this beloved cycling event is set to be a great celebration of the race’s proud history, as we create another chapter in 2025.

The Santos Tour Down Under is part of a powerhouse year of events in South Australia, which continues with LIV Golf Adelaide in its new summer timeslot, the infamous Fringe and Festival season, AFL Gather Round, Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond, and the historic British & Irish Lions match at Adelaide Oval.

A flagship feature on South Australia’s summer sporting calendar, the Santos Tour Down Under allows us to showcase the very best of what we have to offer, to a national and a global audience watching both here in our state and on the worldwide broadcast.

Importantly, the Santos Tour Down Under is a free event – and families can enjoy a range of festival activities in addition to the spectacle of world-class cycling.

Attributable to David Wain, General Manager Hilton Adelaide

Staff members are proud of their contribution to the event.

Ever since the race began in 1999, we have been an integral part of building the race into the success it is today.

We’re at the heart of the action with the Tour Village right next door. After a day out enjoying the race, cycling fans are welcome to dine at our signature restaurant Coal Cellar + Grill, or relax with a drink at The Collins Bar.

We are excited to host hundreds of visiting athletes, staff and media for the 25th edition of the event.