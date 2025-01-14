The Journalist December 2024 - January 2025
the health risks of incessant nightwork, stolen photos being used for faked images, FOI reporting, and the value of public speaking, plus staff strike over the Observer sale, and values in journalism
Welcome to the latest edition of The Journalist which you can read online here.
We have features on the health risks of incessant nightwork, stolen photos being used for faked images, FOI reporting, and the value of public speaking, plus staff strike over the Observer sale, and values in journalism.
If you would prefer a print copy of The Journalist, please change your preferences in MyNUJ on the website or email [email protected].
I hope you enjoy this edition.
Christine Buckley
Editor
