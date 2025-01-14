ReposiTrak and Upshop Partner to Deliver Unprecedented FSMA204 Solution

Global Partnership Creates First Technology for Source-to-Store Traceability

Our integration with ReposiTrak transcends mere regulatory compliance – it empowers retailers to deliver on their Fresh and Safe promise to customers every day.” — Shamus Hines, CEO, Upshop

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world's largest food traceability network, and Upshop , the leader in store operations technology for food retailers, today announced a transformative partnership that will simplify how retailers solve the FSMA204 food traceability challenge.The groundbreaking integration establishes a real-time connection between shippers and receivers, leveraging ReposiTrak's network of more than 30,000 suppliers and Upshop's store operations technology platform. This seamless integration automatically streams traceability data to stores upon item delivery, creating comprehensive records that fulfill FSMA 204 requirements while setting new standards for food safety management."This partnership represents a pivotal moment for food retailers," said Mark Hawthorne, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for Upshop. "With FSMA 204 compliance required in 2026 and major retailers making public commitments to traceability for all foods even sooner, a solution is needed that not only meets regulatory demands but also strengthens retailers’ commitment to food safety. By combining ReposiTrak’s supplier network with our store operations platform, we're eliminating the need for multiple systems and fragmented data."The partnership delivers these essential benefits:1. Complete FSMA 204 food traceability through automated, real-time data capture, eliminating the need for temporary fixes with just 365 days until legislation takes effect2. End-to-end traceability for high-risk items from ‘source to store’3. Enhanced recall management capabilities to protect consumer safety4. Native integration with the industry's largest supplier network, eliminating complex third-party integrations5. Modernized receiving infrastructure that reduces reconciliation time, streamlines backdoor operations, and saves retailers with inventory costs6. 360-degree visibility that allows stores to identify, capture and share KDEs (Key Data Elements) and CTEs (Critical Tracking Events) within in-store and commissary transformation processes7. Bi-directional data sync between Upshop and ReposiTrak ensures data records have no missing fields"As retail inventories become more diverse and complex, shoppers' expectations for food safety remain absolute," said Shamus Hines, CEO of Upshop. "Our integration with ReposiTrak transcends mere regulatory compliance – it empowers retailers to deliver on their Fresh and Safe promise to customers every day."The solution's impact extends beyond U.S. regulatory requirements. As global food recalls increase and supply chains become more complex, this integrated platform provides retailers worldwide with the tools needed to maintain robust food safety standards and respond swiftly to potential issues."Retailers can now stop compromising between multiple partial solutions," added Randy Fields, ReposiTrak CEO. "This single, connected approach provides comprehensive traceability while streamlining operations – a true win-win for food safety and operational efficiency."

Upshop FSMA204 Solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.