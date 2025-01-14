SGS Presents Portfolio to Protect Human and Ecosystem Health

SGS launches Nature services under its new IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS harnesses decades of world-leading testing, inspection and certification (TIC) experience and sustainability leadership to launch Nature services under its new IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite.Protecting nature has countless benefits, from conserving biodiversity and securing food and water resources to preventing disease and building resilience against climate change.As a trusted sustainability partner, SGS presents its all-encompassing IMPACT NOW Nature services, designed to support organizations’ preservation efforts, from improving farming and fishing to eliminating waste and transitioning to net zero. The new pillar focuses on managing environmental risk and combating forever chemicals, and includes:Environmental testing and assessment:• Soil, air and water testing• Environmental DNA (E-DNA) testing and monitoring• Environmental due diligence and impact assessmentsForestry supply chain traceability and assurance:• EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) compliance• Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certificationCombatting forever chemicals:• Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)• Microplastics monitoring and remediationGéraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, expressed her delight with the new Nature pillar: “Utilizing our sustainability and TIC industry leadership position, our experts worldwide are proud to introduce our Nature services within the IMPACT NOW for sustainability portfolio.“This comprehensive offering unites new services with proven solutions, empowering organizations of all sizes to become nature-positive and safeguard both human and ecosystem health.”As sustainability evolves rapidly, SGS listens to organizations’ concerns daily. Its experts worldwide, equipped with over 30 years of sustainability leadership, are ready to guide clients from complexity to actionable clarity.IMPACT NOW is more than just a concept. It’s SGS’s commitment to addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution and waste. Embedding sustainability into every action and service it provides, SGS aims to contribute positively to society and achieve a net-zero, nature-positive and pollution-free world. SGS’s IMPACT NOW Nature services are constantly refined to meet new issues. Contact SGS to learn more.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

