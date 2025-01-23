Soletair Power and Carbonaide Partner to Produce Net-Negative Concrete

Soletair Power delivers air-captured CO2 bottle bundle to Carbonaide for utilization Carbonaide makes Concrete out of CO2 Soletair Power CEO Petri Laakso

Soletair Power and Carbonaide join forces to deliver net-negative emissions with breakthrough carbon capture and concrete innovation.

It’s like turning harmful emissions into valuable solid minerals—creating value through cost reduction while closing the loop for our air-captured CO2.” — Petri Laakso

LAPPEENRANTA, SOUTH KARELIA, FINLAND, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Achieving net zero isn’t enough to combat climate change. To prevent catastrophic consequences and meet the IPCC’s 1.5°C warming target, we must actively remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Buildings—responsible for nearly 40% of global CO2 emissions—pose a critical challenge, but also a massive opportunity for climate-positive solutions. Soletair Power and Carbonaide are taking decisive steps to reverse these emissions, transforming harmful CO2 into valuable materials. Soletair Power’s innovative technology captures CO2 directly from the air flowing through building ventilation systems, while Carbonaide uses direct air-captured CO2 to produce net-negative concrete—replacing traditional cement without compromising quality. Together, these technologies are “breathing for the planet.”Reversing Emissions in ConstructionIn December 2024, Carbonaide successfully produced net-negative concrete products for the construction industry by utilizing CO2 captured by Soletair Power. This innovation not only reduces reliance on high-carbon cement but also transforms concrete into a permanent carbon sink—a process that both lowers production costs and locks CO2 away for good.“We are solving two problems at once,” said Tapio Vehmas, CEO of Carbonaide. “By reducing cement use, our customers will benefit from significant cost savings but also gain competitiveness in their business while EU ETS regulations are tightening. At the same time, we ensure that captured CO2 stays out of the atmosphere for good.”“This partnership brings out the best in both technologies,” added Petri Laakso, CEO of Soletair Power. “It’s like turning harmful emissions into valuable solid minerals—creating value through cost reduction while closing the loop for our air-captured CO2.”Innovation Meets Practicality Soletair Power’s patented direct air capture technology integrates seamlessly with building ventilation systems, capturing CO2 and saving energy in a cost-effective way while improving urban air quality. Meanwhile, Carbonaide’s method enables CO2 to replace cement in precast concrete production, converting one of the world’s largest carbon sources into a tool for long-term carbon storage.A Viable Path to Net-Negative BuildingsTogether, these technologies create a tangible path toward net-negative emissions in the built environment. By capturing CO2 directly from buildings and storing it in durable, high-quality concrete, Soletair Power and Carbonaide are addressing industrialization’s damage head-on—and turning it into opportunity.The future of construction isn’t just carbon neutral—it’s climate positive.

