Semarchy launches Master Data Management platform on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semarchy , a leader in Master Data Management (MDM) and data integration, today announced the preview of its MDM Platform, Semarchy xDM, to manage master data hubs (MDM Hubs) in Snowflake.The integration launch arrives at a critical moment as businesses face growing data challenges. With Snowflake’s ability to handle large, concurrent workloads, MDM hub helps to reduce friction in data processing and governance, accelerating time-to-insight for enterprises.Semarchy already provides a connected application for Data Integration, independently validated for optimal functionality and performance. It simplifies the integration process – from setup to maintenance. Built on a high-performance Extract, Load, Transform (ELT) architecture, it handles vast data volumes without increasing overheads. In addition, its low-code, universal mapping design reduces the configuration and management efforts of technical teams, enabling faster and more efficient deployment of Snowflake integrations.FX Nicolas, Chief Product Officer at Semarchy, says: “Semarchy and Snowflake have always shared a common vision: to make data management not just faster and more flexible, but truly seamless for enterprises. Our integration with Snowflake started with enabling high-performance data integration, and now, with the first-ever MDM hub directly embedded in Snowflake's platform, we’re taking this vision to the next level. By leveraging Snowflake’s unmatched performance and scalability, we’re giving customers an all-in-one solution, empowering them to innovate faster and more efficiently — all within Snowflake’s powerful ecosystem.”The integration allows customers to manage and certify their master data directly within Snowflake, reducing the need for additional systems. By fully leveraging Snowflake's engine for data storage and processing, the integration delivers high performance and cost efficiencies. Snowflake users can now run the Semarchy MDM platform alongside their other analytics, AI, and data engineering use cases, further simplifying their tech stack.Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake, notes: “Semarchy’s innovations on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud reflect the company’s continued commitment to delivering robust data solutions for our joint customers. By bringing Semarchy’s MDM technology to the Snowflake platform, Semarchy enables customers to achieve unmatched speed, scalability, and simplicity. This integration offers businesses a seamless data management experience.”Today, Semarchy xDM supports MDM Hubs in Snowflake, with later releases set to support the full deployment in SnowPark and the availability of xDM in the Snowflake Marketplace. The platform will offer batch and real-time integrations with non-intrusive deployment, meaning it works seamlessly alongside existing data environments without disrupting ongoing operations.-ENDS-About SemarchySemarchy is a recognized leader in providing master data management, intelligence and integration solutions with the Semarchy Data Platform. Semarchy helps global enterprises transform their most valuable asset — data — into usable insights for smarter decisions, faster growth, and tangible outcomes. With a unified data platform and proven customer results, we make trusting, moving, and using data simple. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and New Delhi, India. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com

