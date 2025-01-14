Minister Senzo Mchunu: Eulogy at the funeral service of Constable Callan Andrews

My greetings to:

The Officiating Chaplain, Dr. Rev Sindisa,

The Acting Deputy National Commissioner: Support Services, Lt General Lineo Nkhuoa,

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Mene,

Divisional Commissioner: Visible Policing and Operations, Lt General Mamotheti,

District Commissioner and Station Commanders present,

All Senior SAPS Members,

Family, friends of the Andrews and Serfontein families, colleagues and members of the community,

Members of the media,

Good morning to you all.

Our appreciations to all of us gathered here today and now. Our feelings are still rankled when the name of Constable Andrews is mentioned. It is as if the news of his murder are not true. We are indeed devastated and sad. At the same time, we are shocked and left in awe that those who could have murdered Callan, are his peers and neighbours. What exactly was their motive: was it the gun, jealousy or was it that they have murderous instincts.

Constable Andrews was the son of mom: Jean Serfontein and dad: Brett Andrews, just 30 years old and just started a career to protect our lives as a law enforcement officer. He was in Gelvandale when he met his fate at the hands of the so-called gang to respond to a call for police to intervene in a domestic conflict. All gangs are groupings of criminals in South Africa including in Gqeberha, in Gelvandale and gang membership should be declared as criminal in South Africa.

It is for this reason, that I have had a discussion with the Civilian Secretariat and Special Advisor, to engage the Department of Justice to start processing a law that bans the establishment of gangs in the first place and membership thereof, so that in future, we don’t wait for a gang like “Nice Time Bozas” to commit crimes before we arrest them.

For too long we have romanticised this phenomenon by talking about them left and right as if they were ordinary social clubs and not criminals.

The new law I am talking about will be initiated and promulgated in honour of Honourable Constable Andrews.

Constable Andrews had been placed with the Gelvandale SAPS since October - for only 263 days until he met his untimely death. He became a hero the moment he answered the call to serve and he died a hero, and he will forever be remembered for his bravery and dedication. From how he has been described, Constable Andrews was a well-mannered young man, with a bright future ahead of him. There is no doubt in our minds that he was working in bringing a good life to the family.

Yesterday when we arrived in Gqeberha, we received a briefing from the Provincial Commissioner and team as to what exactly transpired, leading up to the untimely death of Constable Andrews. Upon enquiring about the vehicle in question, specifics were given: the vehicle had never been involved in an accident; the vehicle was regularly serviced and repaired when necessary.

During its last visit to the SAPS garage in November 2024, the vehicle was fitted with a brand new battery and a new starter. On the fateful day, Constable Andrews and his partner had attended to 18 complaints and the vehicle had given no challenges. The vehicle has since been taken for inspection and investigation and what is baffling is that on all occasions – different days since the tragedy, the vehicle has started without any challenges.

In February (5th-7th), we will be gathered in Johannesburg to look at the working conditions of the police, this is will be followed by a Summit at the end of March, to look at a range of issues aimed at professionalising the service. This will form part of what we seek to achieve, namely a shift from reactive policing to proactive policing to embark on an era for more effective and efficient policing.

To Constable Andrews' family: as a father myself, no parent should have to bury their child. Mama, we know that he was your only child. No words can truly ease your sorrow, but we stand with you in grief and gratitude. Your son’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. He was a son to this nation too, and we are forever indebted to him for his service and courage. It is for this reason that a SAPS Official Funeral Service was ordered in his honour. We have arrested three suspects as mentioned above. Thank you.

