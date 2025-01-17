Aaoyun Introduces Newest AOY-320 Portable Power Station for On-the-Go Power Solutions

The new Aaoyun AOY-320 Portable Power Station is available via Amazon

CHILE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaoyun, a brand that specializes in power gadgets, recently launched a new product: the Aaoyun AOY-320 Portable Power Station With a 296 watt/hour, 300 watt battery, this portable power station claims to go beyond convenience to power larger items.The power station weighs 7.1 pounds and includes a handle for enhanced portability.“Our portable power station is perfect for one day camping trips,” an Aaoyun representative commented. “But its power capability also makes it crucial for power outages, home emergencies, and even outdoor live-streaming with its ability to power lights and other equipment.”The Aaoyun AOY-320 Portable Power Station is a product that is easily associated with camping equipment, like portable generators and portable power banks.This is perhaps best embodied by a 360° camping light on the power station’s top surface, with 6 different ambience settings, and 4 different modes to attract or repel insects. It also includes a front-facing flashlight, a 20W high-intensity LED with an effective range of 1500M that includes SOS and strobe lighting modes. This setting was designed, according to Aaoyun, for roadside emergencies and outdoor adventures alike.“We believe that electricity is vital to life,” another representative added. “So we wanted to help you power your life no matter where you are and no matter what situation you’re in.”With an added backstrap, the Aaoyun Portable Power Station aims to be easy to carry, with a design that shoots for light weight and sturdiness, and an overall durable feel.“You can power up to 7 devices at one time,” a representative added. “You can see the one 300W/110V AC outlet, one 100W USB-C port that supports both input and output, three fast-charge QC 3.0 22.5W ports, one car port, and one DC port.”Aaoyun claims that their portable power station can charge a laptop for 5.5 hours, a phone for 12.2 hours, a mini fridge for 5.5 hours, and a TV or projector for 3 hours.“You can refill on that power easily through its car charger or AC adapter charger, but this device also supports solar power charging, though it doesn’t include a solar panel,” the representative concluded.The Aaoyun Portable Power Station is available to buy on Amazon.For more information on Aaoyun AOY-320, please visit:Media Contact:EmmaAaoyunyuanyuan@aaoyunvip.comAbout AaoyunAaoyun is a technology company that specializes in portable power solutions. As a newcomer in the industry, it envisions a future where users can maximize their time and appreciate a sense of security when they go about their work and leisurely activities. Aaoyun aims to fulfill this vision by developing innovative products that are the perfect balance of functionality, durability and user-friendly design – all done by its team of forward-thinking engineers and designers that is focused on creating power stations that meet the needs of every working professional and outdoor enthusiast.

