Announcing the Official Launch of Vision Tech Academy: Honoring the Legacy of John D. Panarese

The Vision Tech Academy Online Directory of Educators (ODE) connects students to trusted access educators for free.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Tech Academy (VTA), an innovative online platform designed to empower blind and low-vision individuals worldwide, proudly announces its official launch. Inspired by the legacy of the late John D. Panarese, this groundbreaking initiative serves as a hub for accessible education, connecting access technology educators with students seeking personalized training and resources.

Founded by Donna J. Jodhan, VTA provides a free and user-friendly Online Directory of Educators (ODE), fostering an inclusive global community of learners and educators. “We are thrilled to realize this shared vision and create a transformative platform that bridges the gap between education and accessibility,” said Donna J. Jodhan, founder of Vision Tech Academy. “The ODE is more than a directory; it is a tribute to John’s unwavering dedication to inclusivity and empowerment.”

Empowering Blind and Low-Vision Learners

Vision Tech Academy ensures that access to quality education is not limited by financial constraints. Through its free General Educator Profiles and paid Premium Educator Profile option, VTA makes it easy for educators and students to connect and collaborate effectively.

For Access Students:

• Explore Free Resources: Access a robust database of trusted educators specializing in tools like JAWS, NVDA, VoiceOver, and Braille technology.

• Search Easily: Use keywords to find the perfect educator for your specific learning needs.

• Join a Community: Engage with educators and peers to foster independence and confidence in navigating assistive technologies.

For Access Educators:

• Free General Educator Profiles: Share your name and a single URL, such as your website or LinkedIn profile, to begin connecting with students worldwide.

• Premium Educator Profiles: Unlock additional features for only $10/month or $100/year, including space for:

o Comprehensive bios and service offerings.

o Availability schedules, pricing and contact information.

o Multimedia elements like videos and portfolios.

o Prioritized placement in the directory.

o Promotion in the Top Tech Tidbits Newsletter.

How to Get Involved

Educators and students can get started by visiting https://visiontechacademy.com today.

1. Students: Browse the Online Directory of Educators for free to find professionals aligned with your learning goals.

2. Educators: Create a free general profile or take advantage of premium profile benefits for enhanced visibility and broader outreach.

3. Gifting Premium Profiles: Know an access educator that you think students should know more about? Gift them a Premium Educator Profile today and support VTA’s commitment to outstanding educators in accessibility technology.

A Tribute to John D. Panarese

Vision Tech Academy is a living tribute to John D. Panarese, a pioneer in accessibility education. John’s vision, dedication, and belief in the transformative power of education have shaped the foundation of this initiative. “We honor his legacy by ensuring that education remains the cornerstone of independence for blind and low-vision individuals,” said Aaron Di Blasi, a key collaborator in VTA’s creation.

About Vision Tech Academy

Vision Tech Academy is a not-for-profit platform dedicated to empowering blind and low-vision learners. By providing access to trusted educators, live and recorded courses, and cutting-edge resources, VTA fosters independence and inclusivity.

Join us in celebrating this milestone and help us to create a world where on-demand access education is a reality for all.

