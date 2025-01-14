The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes its Newest Member

Bruce Kaserman, Certified Financial Fiduciary®

The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Bruce Kaserman as Its Newest Member

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The Fiduciary Advisor Network proudly announces the addition of a distinguished new advisor, Bruce G. Kaserman, President of BGK Financial. This partnership not only strengthens the network's capacity of esteemed advisors, but also promises significant benefits for the Vienna community.Bruce has been involved in Financial Services since October 1985. Over the course of his career, he has held several key financial licenses, including the Series 3, 7, 63, and 51, and he currently holds the Series 65. In addition to these qualifications, Bruce also holds Life, Health, and Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance Licenses. He is certified by AHIP in Medicare, the National Social Security Advisor (NSSA) program in Social Security Planning, as an IRMAA Advisor, and as a Federal Benefits Retirement Consultant (FBRC). Originally from Merrick, Long Island, Bruce has lived in Vienna, Virginia, since June 2007 with his wife, Dayna. He has two adult children—his daughter is an architect, and his son works in sports analytics. Bruce has also contributed to his community by coaching baseball and basketball, volunteering to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, and raising awareness about the importance of bone marrow transplants in saving lives. Bruce resides with his wife, Dayna, and their two standard poodles, Scout and Sadie. He is an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Islanders. To learn more, or to contact Bruce, visit his FFE profile here The Fiduciary Advisor Network stands as a beacon of trust and reliability for financial advisors. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, the network empowers advisors to achieve their full potential while upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility."Today, I am thrilled to welcome the newest member of The Fiduciary Advisor Network. Their talent, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our goal of providing holistic fiduciary guidance. Together, we will not only elevate the standard of fiduciary advice but also create meaningful, positive impacts in communities around the nation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled service for those that we serve." - Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of The Fiduciary Advisor NetworkCentral to its mission is the recent addition of our new advisor who has obtained the prestigious Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation. This designation underscores the advisor's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and fiduciary duty, aligning perfectly with The Fiduciary Advisor Network's core values. In addition to successfully becoming a CF2, and a FAN member, Bruce has also earned the opportunity to teach on behalf of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education. FFE is one of the many tools that will forge a prolific presence within the Vienna community through its financial education courses that are offered in person, and online."Joining the FAN is important to me because it brings me a new perspective on marketing and representing my brand. Because of my newly acquired designation, I am now held to a higher standard than I previously saw myself. I am able to give back to the community that I live in as I am able to educate folks on being financial literate. Also it enables me to now have in writing procedures that need to be followed.” – Bruce G. Kaserman, Certified Financial FiduciaryAbout The Fiduciary Advisor Network (FAN): The Fiduciary Advisor Network connects individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy financial advisors who prioritize their clients' best interests. The FAN serves as a beacon of trust in an industry often muddled with conflicting interests, empowering advisors, and clients to make well-informed investment decisions. The FAN offers Certified Financial Fiduciaries access to extensive resources, continued education, and a supportive professional community. To learn more about The FAN visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com.About The Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation: The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries(NACFF) provides the necessary tools and training for financial professionals to comply with fiduciary standards. NACFF's Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation uniquely focuses on training holistic fiduciaries, ensuring they protect clients' interests. Financial professionals with this designation can clearly demonstrate their expertise and commitment to their clients' best interests. This certification assures clients of the highest standards of professionalism and ethical excellence in financial services. To learn more about NACFF, and the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation, visit nationalcffassociation.org.About The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that is dedicated exclusively to providing unbiased fiduciary financial education. FFE instructors, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries(CF2’s), are committed to delivering impartial financial education and upholding the highest ethical and fiduciary standards. Attending a class taught by a Certified Financial Fiduciaryand hosted by the Foundation ensures that your best interests are always prioritized. To learn more about FFE visit fiduciaryeducators.org.For more information about The Fiduciary Advisor Network and to register online, visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com or email info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com###8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. STE 187, Charlotte, NC 28269980-231-8969 • fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com • info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com

