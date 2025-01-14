Workhouse, Move the Needle, & THE BOARD Unite for Global Innovation

Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, Workhouse Mary Ghobrial, CEO, MTNC April Uchitel, CEO, THE BOARD

A Transformative Union That Delivers Bold Strategies, Enabling Brands to Thrive in Untapped Markets

This partnership is about more than collaboration; it’s about rewriting the playbook for global success” — Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, Workhouse

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark alliance bridging continents and industries, Workhouse , Move the Needle (MTNC), and THE BOARD have joined forces to forge a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration unites the expertise of three powerhouses in public relations, consultancy, and strategic innovation, paving the way for transformative global initiatives across the United States and the Middle East (MENA) region.MENA is rapidly emerging as a global growth powerhouse, with 492 million internet users driving an unprecedented wave of digital expansion. A fast-growing, youthful middle class is fueling demand for premium products delivered with speed and convenience. Yet, despite this momentum, consumers face a lack of quality options, while global brands struggle to overcome the complexities of scaling in such a dynamic market. By connecting MENA consumers with the global brands they crave, it paves the way for transformative growth, empowering companies to capitalize on the region’s immense potential while addressing the needs of an underserved and eager audience.This alliance also carries the weight of a shared history. Adam Nelson, the Founder and CEO of Workhouse, and Mary Ghobrial, CEO of MTNC, first collaborated during the international expansion of Chocolate Bar , a project that broke barriers and elevated the brand into global consciousness. With THE BOARD’s CEO, April Uchitel, joining this equation, the collaboration takes on a dynamic new dimension, offering unparalleled access to top-tier expertise, industry insights, and market opportunities.The union is designed to transcend traditional boundaries, focusing on innovation, cultural synergy, and growth. By integrating their unique strengths, Workhouse, MTNC, and THE BOARD offer clients a seamless, collaborative experience that delivers results. Together, the trio is set to redefine what’s possible in global strategic partnerships, offering solutions that are as innovative as they are effective.Built on a shared vision of empowering brands to thrive in interconnected global markets, Workhouse will lead the charge in crafting dynamic public relations campaigns and executing impactful communications strategies tailored to the needs of clients in the U.S. and MENA regions. MTNC will act as the exclusive partner in the MENA region, leveraging its vast network and cultural expertise to identify and secure high-value opportunities, bridging the gap between global brands and regional consumers. THE BOARD will provide its signature blend of strategic consultancy and access to top-tier experts, offering unparalleled support in client pitches, proposal development, and delivering solutions with unmatched depth and breadth of knowledge.Aligning their strengths, paves the way for meaningful progress, driving sustained growth in a region primed for opportunity.MTNC, headquartered in the UAE, is a consultancy powerhouse specializing in strategic partnerships, business development and ecommerce across the MENA region. With deep roots in the market and a proven ability to connect international brands with lucrative opportunities, Mary Ghobrial’s leadership has positioned MTNC as a trusted bridge between East and West. Formerly serving as Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer for Amazon/Souq and a Senior Advisor for McKinsey & Company and other leading global brands, Ghobrial’s expertise extends from leading multi-million-dollar ventures, fundraising to integrating innovative technology solutions into global marketplaces, making MTNC the ideal partner for navigating the complexities of the MENA market. Mary contributed to the Amazon acquisition of Souq.com, led and launched all marketplaces in MENA bringing in top brands, and worked closely with all top retailers in the region.THE BOARD led by April Uchitel, is a Collective of 235 top fractional Executives with an unmatched pedigree of industry expertise. Known for her transformative leadership at DVF, tech start up Shop Spring, and Violet Grey, Uchitel’s ability to scale businesses and build innovative strategies is legendary. THE BOARD curates “Dream Teams” of elite professionals across beauty, fashion, technology, and media, empowering brands with bespoke solutions and unparalleled insights. By partnering with Workhouse and MTNC, THE BOARD solidifies its role as a strategic force in this venture, ensuring clients receive access to the best minds in the business.Workhouse brings more than 25 years of experience as one of the country’s most innovative Public Relations agencies, celebrated for delivering campaigns for both iconic and emerging brands like Bergdorf Goodman, Porsche, Assouline, and Versace. The agency’s ability to shape cultural narratives and execute bold ideas has made it a leading force in storytelling and strategic communication. In 2024, Nelson’s leadership has been recognized through numerous accolades including PR Net’s ‘Most Influential’ Award, the MarCom ‘Career Achievement’ Award, Netty ‘Lifetime Achievement Award,’ and Best in Biz ‘Marketing Executive of the Year,’ cementing his reputation as an industry trailblazer.“This partnership is about more than collaboration; it’s about rewriting the playbook for global success,” said Adam Nelson of Workhouse. “With Mary and April, we’re uniting forces to deliver something extraordinary—bridging cultures, driving innovation, and elevating brands to new heights.”“The MENA region represents incredible untapped potential,” added Mary Ghobrial of MTNC. “This partnership ensures our clients have the tools, expertise, and access they need to thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.” We partner with customers across several industries from luxury, fashion, beauty. We build tech solutions, and inject a start up within large corporations to fuel growth.” With The Board and Workhouse we can now not only bring global brands to our region, but build for local brands global retail and online global distribution.April Uchitel of THE BOARD emphasized the transformative potential of the alliance: “Bringing together the expertise of Workhouse, MTNC, and our vetted collective, creates a unique ecosystem where creativity, strategy, and execution meet. Together, we’re shaping the future for brands bold enough to dream big.”For further information, interested media contactKat Carlson at Workhouse via Kat@workhousepr.com USASara Shabana at MTNC via sarashabana@mtncagency.com MENA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.