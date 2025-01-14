Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 25A4000340
TROOPER: Ryan Underhill
STATION: VSP- St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 2101 hours
LOCATION: 957 Broad St, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Andrel D. Flowers
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 13, 2025, at approximately 2101 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- St. Johnsbury barracks received a call from the Cumberland Farms in Lyndon regarding a male they wanted trespassed. Upon arrival, Troopers were unable to locate the male subject in the area. Shortly after, Troopers received a second call stating the male had reentered the store. With the assistance of bystanders, Troopers were able to locate the male on an adjacent street. Flowers was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on February 10, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/10/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Ryan Underhill
Vermont State Police
Troop A- St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US RT 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05879
(802) 748-3111
