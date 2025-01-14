Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,097 in the last 365 days.

Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 25A4000340

TROOPER: Ryan Underhill                                        

STATION: VSP- St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 2101 hours

LOCATION: 957 Broad St, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION:  Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Andrel D. Flowers

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 13, 2025, at approximately 2101 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- St. Johnsbury barracks received a call from the Cumberland Farms in Lyndon regarding a male they wanted trespassed. Upon arrival, Troopers were unable to locate the male subject in the area. Shortly after, Troopers received a second call stating the male had reentered the store. With the assistance of bystanders, Troopers were able to locate the male on an adjacent street. Flowers was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on February 10, 2025, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/10/2025 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 




Trooper Ryan Underhill

Vermont State Police

Troop A- St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US RT 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05879

(802) 748-3111


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more