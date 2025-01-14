Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE# 25A4000340 TROOPER: Ryan Underhill STATION: VSP- St. Johnsbury CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111 DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 2101 hours LOCATION: 957 Broad St, Lyndon, VT VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass ACCUSED: Andrel D. Flowers AGE: 33 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 13, 2025, at approximately 2101 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- St. Johnsbury barracks received a call from the Cumberland Farms in Lyndon regarding a male they wanted trespassed. Upon arrival, Troopers were unable to locate the male subject in the area. Shortly after, Troopers received a second call stating the male had reentered the store. With the assistance of bystanders, Troopers were able to locate the male on an adjacent street. Flowers was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on February 10, 2025, at 0830 hours. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: 02/10/2025 0830 hours COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Attached





Trooper Ryan Underhill Vermont State Police Troop A- St. Johnsbury Barracks 1068 US RT 5 St. Johnsbury, VT 05879 (802) 748-3111



