Electronic Health Records Market Size Poised for USD 63.84 billion Milestone by 2030 At a CAGR of 7.7%

Electronic Health Records Market 2025

Advancements in software technology in the healthcare sector and introduction of artificial intelligence in the development of EHRs software drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Electronic Health Records Market by Product (On-premise Software and Cloud-based Software), Type (Inpatient EHR and Ambulatory EHR), Application (Clinical Application, Administrative Application, Reporting in Healthcare System, Healthcare Financing, and Clinical Research Application), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global electronic health records industry generated $30.55 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $63.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬?Advancements in software technology in the healthcare sector and introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of EHR software drive the growth of the global electronic health records market. However, high cost of EHR services and concerns regarding patients' personal data and safety restrain the market growth. Contrarily, surge in R&D activities in cloud storage technology and increase in the number of EHR service providers create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.• Cerner Corporation• Computer Programs and Systems Inc.• CureMD Corporation• eClinicalWorks• Epic Systems Corporation• General Electric Company• Greenway Health, LLC• Meditech• Praxis EMR𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4542 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –Based on product, the on-premise software segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global electronic health records market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in number of hospitals worldwide. However, the cloud-based software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to advancements in cloud-based technologies.Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electronic health records market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of advanced healthcare systems and increase in number of hospitals across the globe. However, the specialty centers segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and wide presence of specialty centers.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global electronic health records market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in presence of key players for development of electronic health records systems and advancements in technology. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in healthcare expenditure by patients and adoption of advanced healthcare services.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4542 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞:• Enhance your strategic decision making• Assist with your research, presentations and business plans• Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on• Increase your industry knowledge• Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments• Allow you to develop informed growth strategies• Build your technical insight• Illustrate trends to exploit• Strengthen your analysis of competitors• Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make• Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.