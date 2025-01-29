TapClicks Announces Significant Milestones and Industry Recognition in 2024

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, is pleased to announce a series of significant achievements in 2024, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation, customer success, and industry leadership.

Industry Recognition:

TapClicks has been honored as the “Marketing Automation Platform of 2024” by MarTech Outlook, a testament to the company’s stellar reputation and trust among customers and industry peers. Some of the accomplishments that led to this award follow.

Commitment to Technology Advancement:

In response to customer feedback, TapClicks introduced major new features and enhancements, including:

• Advanced geo-mapping capabilities

• A comprehensive data visualization upgrade

• AI-enabled data summaries and insights

• And literally hundreds of smaller features and enhancements.

In addition, 2024 saw the introduction of TapFree, the free entry-level version of TapReports; TapData, the company’s comprehensive entry into the ETL/ELT market, and Media Planner, which combines planning, execution, and reporting into a single omnichannel experience. These innovations empower TapClicks customers to navigate these rapidly changing markets with greater efficiency, effectiveness and precision.

Expansion of Partner Ecosystem:

The launch of TapClicks Marketplace, featuring 25 partners, greatly expanded TapClicks’ market reach, offering customers powerful new features as part of the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform – features accessible at the touch of a button.

Doubled Down on Customer Success:

The company strengthened its Account-Based Marketing (ABM) processes in 2024 through key hires, particularly in customer support and success. Also, TapClicks enhanced customer access to crucial information by creating or updating more than 600 articles in their online knowledge base. This prompted very favorable reviews from users.

Strategic Growth Initiatives:

TapClicks has expanded its in-house AI team more than fivefold, demonstrating a deep commitment to providing customers with transformative AI-enabled technology. The rollout of AI-enabling technology started in 2023, continued in 2024, and will accelerate in 2025.

Financial Performance:

TapClicks successfully closed more than 70 Solutions Engineering engagements in 2024, enabling numerous customer technology requests and generating several million dollars in new recurring revenue. These accomplishments culminated in new highs in financial performance, further underscoring the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and sustainable growth.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the Marketing Automation Platform of 2024 by MarTech Outlook,” stated Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder of TapClicks. “These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to deliver quality products and services to our customers, drive innovation, and maintain execution excellence across all facets of the organization. This recognition inspires us to continue to collaborate closely with customers and partners to push boundaries and achieve even greater successes in the future.”

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.

