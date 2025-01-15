Life Mastery Consultant Denise Hanks Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Hanks, a distinguished Life Mastery Consultant and Mental Fitness Trainer, is pleased to announce the official launch of her comprehensive life coaching services designed to empower individuals seeking to transform their lives by unlocking their full potential. With a keen focus on mental fitness and the art of living abundantly, Denise Hanks brings a fresh perspective to traditional personal development.

Every day, individuals across the globe are met with challenges both big and small, often leading them to the realization that, “There’s got to be a better way.” Denise Hanks seeks to address this universal sentiment with her unique life mastery approach.

Denise draws on the story of human ingenuity and perseverance to illustrate her philosophy: Just as societies have historically revolutionized their approaches from the invention of the wheel to the creation of the airplane, individuals can transform their constraints into breakthroughs. This mindset is central to her coaching, steering away from conventional ways of doing things and exploring uncharted strategies for success.

Expanding Awareness and Embracing Abundance

Traditional thinking often tells us to operate within limitations and norms. Denise Hanks challenges this notion by urging her clients to think beyond the confines of their current situation, encouraging a paradigm shift from scarcity to abundance. She recounts a story of a man measuring fish by the size of his frying pan—a metaphorical lesson on how many limit their potential when solutions are perceived narrowly.

By shifting focus from external constraints to internal desires, Denise helps individuals navigate the journey from a mindset of lack to one of abundance and possibility.

A Journey of Transformation

Denise Hanks served 25 years in the United States Air Force, where she honed her skills in strategic planning and developed her attention to detail. Her diverse life experiences, including living abroad and personal growth through challenges, contribute to her well-rounded approach to life mastery.

Through her service, Denise gained confidence and a sense of flexibility, learning to adapt quickly to new environments and challenges. This adaptability is now woven into her life mastery coaching, as she guides clients to conquer fears and embrace change with confidence.

Denise Hanks’ coaching encompasses four key areas:

1. Health and Well-being: Laying the foundation for vibrant health and the ability to pursue one’s passions.

2. Relationships: Enhancing personal and professional connections to foster love, collaboration, and support.

3. Vocation: Aligning work with one’s true calling to find fulfillment and joy.

4. Time and Money Freedom: Crafting a life that balances financial stability with personal freedom.

Her approach encourages clients to examine their longings and discontent, creating clear visions for their desired future. By addressing mental fitness, individuals learn to handle challenges positively, rejecting self-judgment and embracing growth.

Launching the Dream Builder Program

Denise is certified by the Brave Thinking Institute to teach transformative programs, including the Dream Builder program. This program helps clients design blueprints for their lives, focusing on becoming and achieving their dreams through strategic planning with her twist of infusing of daily mental fitness exercises.

From visualization techniques to actionable daily steps, clients learn to incorporate their dreams into their daily routine, transforming intention into reality.

Denise Hanks invites those seeking to live a life they love to explore her coaching services. Her mission is to help others realize their power as the highest authority over their own lives, encouraging personal growth and transformation.

Close Up Radio recently featured Denise Hanks in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday, December 16th at 3pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, December 23rd at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-life-mastery-consultant/id1785721253?i=1000681904125

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-252408925/

For more information about Denise Hanks, please visit https://dhlifemastery.com/

