Florida Client of Tax Refund Scheme Sentenced to Prison for Obstructing the IRS

A Florida man was sentenced today to 21 months in prison for obstructing the IRS in connection with his use of the “Note Program,” a tax fraud scheme.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2015 to 2018, Arthur Grimes, of Ocoee and Orlando, was a client of a tax fraud scheme promoted by Jasen Harvey and Christopher Johnson. The scheme involved Harvey and Johnson filing false tax returns for clients that claimed that large nonexistent income tax withholdings had been paid to the IRS and sought substantial refunds based on those purported withholdings.

Grimes participated in the scheme by causing four false income tax returns prepared by Harvey to be filed that sought refunds totaling $627,587 of which the IRS paid approximately $270,000. When the IRS attempted to recover a refund issued to Grimes based on one of those returns, Grimes made false statements and submitted false documents to an IRS revenue officer and transferred funds to a nominee bank account.

Harvey and Johnson previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the IRS and were respectively sentenced to 48 months in prison and 37 months in prison.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. for the Middle District of Florida ordered Grimes to serve one year of supervised release and to pay approximately $238,973 in restitution to the United States.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Melissa Siskind, Jeffrey McLellan and Caroline Pearson of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Hu for the Middle District of Florida prosecuted the case.