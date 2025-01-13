U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Alexandra Wiak conducts class on nutrition

MILWAUKEE –

Nearly 1 in 3 in the United States adults is considered to be obese. This is a direct result from lack of exercise and a failure to take nutrition into account. Nutrition is one of the foundational pillars of success toward living a happier, healthier lifestyle.

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Alexandra Wiak, a certified Army nutritionist, conducted a class on nutrition and the dangers of ingesting overly-processed foods during a nutrition class to reserve Soldiers on Jan. 11, 2025, in Milwaukee.

Wiak has been a certified nutritionist in the Army since 2019. Her duties in this role involve coaching and mentoring Soldiers on the benefits of maintaining good eating habits, as well as warning them of the dangers of consuming popularly-advertised foods and soft drinks.

The goal of the class was to educate Soldiers on appropriate levels of sugar and other dietary habits and to steer them in a healthier direction. Not only is adopting a healthier lifestyle through choosing the correct foods important for individual well-being, but also as a Soldier for maintaining mission-readiness.

"The primary focus is on preventative care," said Wiak. "It is for everyone, nutrition is universal."

According to the U.S. Center of Disease Control and Prevention, back in 2020, 19% of military members were considered to be obese. In many cases, those individuals would not be eligible for deployment.

Throughout the training, Wiak broke down some of the harmful ingredients that can be found in many foods and drinks that are commonly ingested. Even sports drinks, which are advertised as being an alternative to water for athletes, can contain on-par levels of sugar as a soda. The excess consumption of these sugars and fats can lead individuals to become more injury-prone as well.

Waik stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced diet on top of getting enough sleep and being physically active. “You can prevent yourself from not developing those chronic diseases that many other people have these days,” said Wiak. “Eat real foods, cook your food and know where your food is coming from.”

Nutrition goes hand in hand with physical and mental well-being. Avoiding overly processed foods and staying physically fit are important duties that Soldiers should make a priority in their lives.