Consider Radon Testing for Your Wyoming Home

January 13, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) wants Wyoming families to consider testing their homes for radon and offers free test kits while supplies last. The department is also announcing radon awareness video contest winners.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. Radon occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium and is found in rocks, soil and water.

“As uranium in the soil naturally breaks down, it turns into radon gas, which can seep up into a home and start to build up,” said Randi Norton-Herrington, Wyoming Cancer Program outreach and education coordinator. “Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can lead to serious health risks. Radon is recognized by many experts as the second-leading cause of lung cancer.”

“Ongoing exposure to higher, more dangerous radon levels can be lowered by adding radon-reducing measures to your home. The only way to know you have high levels of radon is to test. That’s why we offer free test kits to Wyoming residents. We want them to know the risk level within their homes so they can address potential problems,” Norton-Herrington said.

An elevated level of radon is considered anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air). “That’s when the need for fixing is evident,” Norton-Herrington said.

WDH recently invited students to enter a video contest aimed at highlighting radon information and encouraging testing. Winners include:

1st Place: Dalton Allen, Nicholas Brande, Elijah Coulter, Allison Cranney and Noah Spence from Laramie High School

2nd Place: Hannah Gowdy and Grace Holden from Campbell County High School in Gillette

3rd Place: Samuel Cunningham and Archer Ohnstad from Newcastle High School

Wyoming students in grades 3-9 are currently invited to participate in the Wyoming Radon Poster Contest. Entries should focus on the dangers of radon exposure and home testing promotion. The poster contest deadline is April 18.

The Wyoming Cancer Program has free radon test kits available while supplies last. To get a radon test kit, to view winning video entries or to enter poster contest, please visit health.wyo.gov/radon.