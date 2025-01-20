Startup Slashes Observability Costs By 50% With 'Volume Knob' Technology

Datable gives companies control over their observability costs “like a volume knob,” turning up or down the amount of data they send to big vendors.

We encourage people to send all their data to places like S3, as an auditory requirement, and only send the data you care about to these premium vendors.” — Julian Giuca

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datable today unveiled its observability control platform, allowing teams to adjust their monitoring costs "like a volume knob.""Observability is now the second most expensive part of running software on the internet," says Julian Giuca, CEO of Datable. "And it's growing 30% year-over-year—but the value you get from observability isn't growing at the same rate."Giuca spent 12 years at New Relic before founding Datable, with the goal of giving customers more control over data and spend.Datable's innovative "volume knob" approach lets teams control how much data flows to expensive vendors."We encourage people to send all their data to places like S3, as an auditory requirement, and only send the data you care about to these premium vendors," says Giuca.Using Datable, teams are empowered to move their business logic as close to the data source as possible. Tasks like obfuscation, normalizing an attribute, parsing, or dropping a subset of data can usually take weeks. With Datable, you can see the change in seconds.Early adopters of Datable report measurable outcomes."We've cut our observability spend by 50%, and our telemetry is more useful than ever," said Paul Jones, VP of Engineering at Crystal.Datable is especially built for teams who feel the limitations of OpenTelemetry. The platform handles complex, multi-team data transformations with ease, while providing improved feedback loops and visualization capabilities. Its enhanced state management and relational data lookup capabilities give teams total control over their telemetry data.Engineering teams can try Datable today at no cost by visiting datable.io. About Datable: Datable is a venture-backed technology company based in San Francisco. Their mission is to simplify software observability in the cloud-native era, so teams can get more value out of their data for less money. Founded by Julian Giuca, who spent 12 years at New Relic, Datable gives engineers the tools to take control of their telemetry data, and their vendor costs.Contact: Jim Etting, Vice President of G2M at jim@datable.io or 415.745.1720.

Datable CEO addresses observability spend in 2025 (video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.