Author Michael Bender Provides Small Businesses a Guide to Expand Their Business Through Exporting

This clear, concise, and practical book empowers small business owners to confidently navigate the complexities of exporting while demystifying the process.

CAIRO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Helps Small Businesses Prepare for Global Expansion with Exporting 2025Cairo, New York January 14, 2025 - As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, small businesses are looking toward global markets for growth opportunities. In light of this trend, Michael Bender, author, has launched a new book: " Exporting for the Small Business 2025," to help small businesses prepare for and navigate the challenges of exporting.U.S. small businesses with 500 or fewer employees drive innovation and economic development. However, these enterprises, often working with limited resources and facing intense domestic competition, frequently miss out on a crucial opportunity: exporting. "Exporting for the Small Business " is rooted in the belief that small businesses are pivotal to enhancing America's standing in the global market. Although engaging in international trade may appear intimidating—with its complex regulations and unfamiliar markets—it also presents a vast array of untapped opportunities for growth, increased profits, and greater economic resilience.Whether you're an experienced entrepreneur exploring new markets or a new business owner considering the possibilities of international trade, this book provides the essential tools and insights you need to succeed. It is based on thorough research and the author’s knowledge and experience. It compiles valuable information on navigating export documentation, securing financing, understanding cultural nuances, and accessing crucial governmental support. The goal is to equip you with the confidence and knowledge to leverage the global marketplace and contribute to a stronger American economy, one successful export at a time. With the proper guidance and support, small businesses can thrive in international trade and contribute significantly to national economic prosperity."Exporting for the Small Business” explores the bureaucratic challenges, and analyzes the confusing landscape of government assistance programs."I believe that exporting is a crucial step for small businesses to remain competitive and thrive in today's global economy," said Michael Bender. "With this new book, I hope to encourage and empower small businesses to take advantage of the opportunities presented by international trade and expand their reach beyond domestic borders."For media inquiries, please contact Michael Bender at mkbauthor@outlook.com.It is available from Amazon.com Author BiographyMichael K. Bender specialized in international trade and small business development for most of his career. He spent five years as a Commercial Attache and Deputy Senior Commercial Officer in the International Trade Administration at U.S. Embassies in Nigeria, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, where he protected and promoted U.S. companies.He spent over twenty years in the private sector, including as a Consulting Director for a Midwest consumer products company facilitating a multimillion-dollar contract with a Chinese logistics firm. Michael began his career as Head of New Product Development and International Marketing for a medical and laboratory group based in Virginia with five overseas subsidiaries and multiple foreign distributors. He was also president of a scientific instrument company that exported 40% of its products annually. Later, he was an executive director of a European IT firm and president of a venture capital-funded small business that licensed technology in the medical research field from Alcatel in France.His expertise includes export strategy, marketing, distributor evaluation, and market research. He has authored articles on exporting and presented worldwide.Michael has a B.A. in Political Science, an Executive Master's Degree in General Administration, along with a Certificate in International Law, earning First Degree with Distinction. Michael received the International Trade Administration's Bronze Medal as its Outstanding Professional Employee and the Winter Max Award for Distinguished Service from the Princeton Language Center.

