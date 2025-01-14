Montana State Auditor James Brown, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Sends Offer of Assistance to California Insurance Commissioner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helena, Montana—James Brown, the Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, sent a letter to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara offering assistance as the California Department of Insurance deals with the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that have wiped out entire communities in the greater Los Angeles area.

In his letter to the California Insurance Commissioner, Brown said, “Having just been sworn in as Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance a week ago, I am still learning various aspects of my role. However, I know one important aspect of this role is to help my colleagues when I can and offer the assistance of my office to our fellow Americans when they may need it.”

Brown added, “As you and I both know, most wildfires and other disasters know no state boundaries. Nor do the economic impacts of the devastation they cause. During the recent horrific wildfires in Maui, my predecessor sent members of our staff to Hawaii to help the Insurance Commissioner’s office there with consumer assistance and document processing. In the spirit of helping another neighbor in the Western United States, I make the same heartfelt offer to you and your agency.”

For inquiries, contact David Sanders, CSI Communications, at 406.444.3778 or dsanders@mt.gov.

The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana. The State Auditor is also an ex officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected State Auditor in 2024.

###