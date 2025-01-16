Vici Health Sciences Expands Capabilities for Phase III and Commercial Manufacturing

Providing Comprehensive Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing Services in Maryland

MARYLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vici Health Sciences, a leader in pharmaceutical development and regulatory services, is proud to announce significant expansions to its service offerings in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) space. These new capabilities include Phase III clinical batch manufacturing and commercial product manufacturing, solidifying Vici’s position as a full-service CDMO.Comprehensive Solutions in MarylandWith these expanded services, Vici Health Sciences now offers a complete range of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities, including: Solid and Liquid Oral Dosage Forms : Supporting the production of tablets, capsules, and liquids.Unit Dose Cups: Addressing the increasing market demand for convenient, pre-measured dosage packaging solutions.DEA-Licensed Capabilities: Handling controlled substances for clinical and commercial applications.These services will be provided at Vici’s state-of-the-art facilities in Maryland, ensuring high-quality and timely delivery to clients worldwide.Driving Innovation and ExcellenceThe new service offerings complement Vici Health Sciences’ established expertise in formulation development, analytical method development, manufacturing process optimization, and regulatory compliance . This expansion enables Vici to meet the evolving needs of its pharmaceutical and biotech clients while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.Leadership Perspective“We are excited to announce these expanded capabilities, which significantly enhance our ability to span all aspects of drug development,” said Anish Dhanarajan, PhD, CEO of Vici Health Sciences. “As we continue to strive to provide exceptional value for our clients, Vici is actively working to expand capabilities. Stay tuned for more information.”About Vici Health SciencesVici Health Sciences is a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, offering a wide range of services including formulation development, analytical method development, manufacturing process development, CRO management, and regulatory compliance. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Vici supports the entire drug development lifecycle, from preclinical research to commercialization.For more information about Vici Health Sciences’ new capabilities or to learn more about its comprehensive pharmaceutical services, please visit vicihealthsciences.com.Media Contact:Anish Dhanarajan, PhDCEOVici Health Sciences

