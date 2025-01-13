As Firefight Continues, California Secures Additional Federal Support That Will Help People Impacted By The Fires

California Also Released $1 Million in Emergency Reserve Funding that Will Provide 25,000 Food Boxes and Water to Those in Need

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: CalFresh recipients impacted by the fires can request benefit replacement for lost food and use their benefits to purchase hot foods through early February. Through $1 million in state emergency funding, 25,000 food boxes are headed to the impacted region.

LOS ANGELES – California has secured waivers from the Federal Government that will help support people impacted by the ongoing fires in Southern California. People receiving CalFresh Food benefits can now use their benefits to purchase hot foods in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, as impacted individuals and families may not have access to food storage and/or cooking facilities. This waiver will be in effect through February 8, 2025.

Also, people receiving CalFresh who lost food due to the fires that was purchased with their benefits will have an extended period of time to request replacement benefits. This waiver will be in effect through February 5, 2025. CalFresh recipients can contact the Los Angeles Department of Public Social Services at (866) 613-3777 (M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) to request replacement benefits.

California also released $1 million in emergency reserve funding that will provide emergency food boxes and potable water to people in need. In partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, these funds will provide over 25,000 boxes to assist people throughout the impacted region. This investment is already making an immediate impact, as approximately 4,200 of these food boxes have already been delivered to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Deliveries will continue throughout the week. People can find a list of food distributions in their area here.

“California remains committed to fighting food insecurity — a commitment that is especially important during times of great need, such as disasters, when many families have been displaced or suffered great losses,” said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Kim Johnson. “These emergency food benefits and timely flexibilities will have an immediate impact, helping ensure that people have food during a very challenging time.”

Looking ahead to recovery efforts related to addressing food insecurity, California will be requesting federal approval to provide Disaster CalFresh benefits to eligible Californians who were impacted by the fires.

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By calling 800-621-3362

By using the FEMA smart phone application

Assistance is available in over 40 languages

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

How to apply for CalFresh

The CalFresh Program, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy most foods at many markets and food stores. CalFresh helps to improve the health and well-being of qualified households and individuals by providing them a means to meet their nutritional needs.

For more about CalFresh, please visit this FAQ page. People can apply for CalFresh online at BenefitsCal.com or by contacting their county social services agency.

