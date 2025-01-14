Dr. Booker T. King of the NC Jaycee Burn Center Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Burn Association, over 32,000 people suffered severe burns in 2023. Booker T King, MD, FACS, brings decades of experience, leadership, and unparalleled dedication to the treatment of severe burn injuries. With a career spanning military service, academic excellence, and compassionate care, Dr. King embodies the values of healing, hope, and resilience. Currently serving as the Director of the UNC Jaycee Burn Center, Dr. King advocates for cutting-edge treatment approaches and comprehensive community education.

Dr. King’s journey towards becoming a burn specialist was significantly influenced by his military background. Starting as a general surgeon with the U.S. Army, Dr. King transitioned into burn and trauma care following his deployment to Iraq in 2003. Serving with the 212th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH), Dr. King treated numerous trauma and burn injuries amidst the turmoil of war. This experience solidified his resolve to focus on trauma and burns, recognizing the profound impact these injuries have, not only on victims, but also on their families and communities.

Also inspired by personal experiences, including an aunt who survived severe burns, Dr. King pursued advanced training through an Army-sponsored fellowship at the University of Miami, one of the nation’s premier institutions for trauma. His education was enhanced through his service at the Institute of Surgical Research at Brooke Army Medical Center, where Dr. Booker gained experience managing complex cases.

Dr. King is a decorated Colonel with over 20 years of service. His impressive array of military accolades includes two Legion of Merit Awards, two Bronze Star Medals, and four Meritorious Service Medals, affirming his outstanding contribution to medical service in the armed forces. His publications have also made significant contributions to the understanding and treatment of burn injuries, particularly those sustained in combat.

Pioneering Burn Care at UNC

Joining the UNC Jaycee Burn Center was an exciting opportunity for Dr. King, whose vision aligns seamlessly with the legendary institution’s mission. He brings an innovative approach and a dedication to teaching and research, enhancing the center’s national reputation. Recognizing that each burn case is unique and requires a comprehensive, lifelong approach to care, Dr. King is educating both medical professionals and the public on the necessity of specialized burn treatment.

“Holding hope and healing in my hands, I strive to make a meaningful difference,” shares Dr. King, emphasizing the center’s focus on patient- and family-centric care.

Under his leadership, the program emphasizes outreach, collaborative care, and community education. Dr. King’s efforts are expanding the center’s reach throughout North Carolina and beyond, ensuring more patients gain access to vital burn care. By reestablishing a once strong outreach program, Dr. King is committed to strengthening community ties and ensuring a standard of care that extends beyond UNC’s walls.

While the physical and emotional challenges of burn recovery are daunting, Dr. King knows the greatest hurdles for burn victims are in the long-term journey beyond the hospital. Large burns don’t just disfigure; they impact a victim’s lifestyle, requiring lifelong care and support involving physical therapy and counseling.

The Burn Center provides a network of support activities, such as the Burn Survivors’ Conference, where past patients can inspire newcomers with their stories of strength and resilience.

“Our patients inspire us every day,” Dr. King states. “Seeing them reclaim their lives, accomplish goals, and support each other epitomizes the enduring spirit of humanity.”

Looking forward, Dr. King is working to expand the capabilities of the UNC Burn Center by recruiting top surgeons, integrating groundbreaking research and treatment technologies, and fostering an inclusive environment for learning and healing. By combining state-of-the-art practices with a personal commitment to every patient’s journey, Dr. King and his team strive toward unparalleled advancements in burn medicine.

About UNC Jaycee Burn Center

The UNC Jaycee Burn Center, part of the University of North Carolina, is one of the leading burn treatment centers in the United States, dedicated to research, education, and providing comprehensive care for burn patients. With a history of excellence and innovation, the center is committed to advancing the treatment and understanding of burn injuries worldwide.

For more information about Dr. Booker T. King, please visit https://www.med.unc.edu/surgery/burn/directory/booker-t-king-md/

