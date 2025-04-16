Emotion Code and Body Code Practitioner Lindsey Ebert of Healing With Light Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsey Ebert, a dedicated healer and certified practitioner, is thrilled to announce the launch of her comprehensive healing services utilizing the Emotion Code and Body Code techniques. Following years of personal and professional transformation, Lindsey is committed to helping individuals release trapped emotions and address underlying imbalances in their bodies, offering both in-person and remote sessions.

A Journey from Personal Transformation to Professional Healing

Lindsey Ebert’s journey into the world of energy healing began with a personal quest to manage her own emotions and improve her well-being. As a cosmetologist and mother of four, Lindsey found herself dealing with anger and stress, often struggling to regulate her emotions while caring for her clients and family. Inspired and guided by her aunt, a Reiki healer, Lindsey discovered the transformative power of the Emotion Code through a pivotal book.

“I read ‘The Emotion Code’ and realized I could release these emotions myself,” said Lindsey. “It was a revelation. I pursued training and certification, later expanding my expertise with the Body Code to provide a holistic approach to healing.”

Emotion Code and Body Code: A New Frontier in Energy Healing

Emotion Code focuses on identifying and releasing trapped emotional energies in the body, providing a stepping stone to the more comprehensive Body Code. Body Code goes beyond emotions, addressing physical and energetic imbalances, including body alignment, toxins, pathogens, and even spiritual interference.

Lindsey explains, “Pain and discomfort can stem from various sources—misalignments, emotional baggage, or spiritual attachments. Through the Body Code, I help clients identify and clear these blocks, resulting in improved physical and emotional health.”

Empowering Clients to Heal and Transform

Lindsey’s clientele includes individuals dealing with chronic pain, stress, and emotional turmoil. Her sessions start with relaxation techniques, including prayer and connecting with the client’s higher self. Through muscle testing, Lindsey uncovers areas requiring attention, using magnets to release the unwanted energies along the body’s main meridian.

“The experience can be tiring initially but leads to increased energy and a sense of peace,” shares Lindsey. “After a session, clients often feel more aligned and authentically themselves.”

Lindsey’s work has already transformed lives, with clients reporting significant improvements in pain relief, emotional clarity, and overall well-being. One client shared, “Lindsey’s kind, nurturing presence creates a space of peace and safety. Her work with the Body Code has been life-changing, helping me to address past traumas and how they affect everyday issues.”

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Lindsey plans to expand her expertise by getting certified in the Belief Code, a method focused on releasing negative belief patterns accumulated throughout life. “Belief Code will further enhance the healing journey for my clients, continuing the profound impact possible with the Body Code,” explains Lindsey.

Available for In-Person and Remote Sessions

While Lindsey offers her services from her base in Missouri, she also offers remote sessions to reach clients worldwide. Her goals is to raise awareness about energy healing and its profound benefits, helping more individuals achieve balance and restoration in their lives.

Close Up Radio recently featured Lindsey Ebert in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, April 10th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-emotion-code-and-body-code/id1785721253?i=1000703320649

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-emotion-code-272391975/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0ZnMGhGD1T7OveTXcuxLKi

For more information about Lindsey Ebert’s healing services, visit https://www.healingwithlight.net/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.