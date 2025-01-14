Salon Franchise Innovator Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Set to Launch New Location in Brentwood, Tenn.

We’re confident their salon will not only thrive but become a valued addition to Brentwood and the surrounding community.” — Jenn Dunn

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the upcoming grand opening of its Brentwood, Tenn., location, scheduled for the end of January.Franchise owners Hettle Patel, Mukesh Patel and Roopa Pastakia are bringing more than 25 years of combined experience in small business and startups to their new Moxie salon, located at 6688 Nolensville Pike, Suite109, in the Mill Creek Towne Center. With a focus on providing an affordable luxury experience, the owners aim to create a space in Williamson County where anyone can come in and leave feeling confident and looking their best.“We’re incredibly excited to be part of the Brentwood community,” says Hettle Patel. “Moxie isn’t just about luxury beauty treatments; it’s about creating a positive impact. We’re passionate about contributing to local job creation, supporting the salon and beauty industry, and providing our clients with exceptional service.”Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is undergoing rapid expansion for its unique service model, brand recognition and full-service offering. The salon was established in 2014 by twin sisters Jenn and Jamie Dunn — the “Moxie Twins.” After gaining experience as stylists at leading beauty salons in the New York tri-state area, the twins realized their vision for an all-inclusive salon that offers luxury hair care and beauty services accessible to everyone. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has established itself as a premier brand by providing a unique, A-list celebrity salon experience. Brentwood-area residents will be able to book premium cut and color services, signature blowouts, extensions, makeovers and beauty packages at an affordable price point.“We’re excited to celebrate the opening of Hettle, Mukesh and Roopa’s new location,” says Jenn Dunn, co-founder of Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar. “Their dedication to providing outstanding beauty services while supporting the local economy perfectly aligns with Moxie’s mission. We’re confident their salon will not only thrive but become a valued addition to Brentwood and the surrounding community.”Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar – the Ultimate Full-Service SalonNow celebrating more than 10 years in business, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has 36+ locations open or in development and 90+ in the planning stage. The franchisor offers a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52.2 billion hair salon industry, with comprehensive guidance on stylist training; operational, back-end and IT support; digital marketing tools; and exclusive retail sales of “Get Moxified” beauty products. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is positioned to be a formidable industry presence by providing superior service, better value and an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/franchise.

