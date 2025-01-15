MediCapture Launches MTR133 and MTR156

MediCapture MTR Series Ecosystem

Two AI-Ready Medical Touchscreen Recorders in 13’’ and 15” sizes, with unique USB-camera connectivity & full audio capability- Available in HD & 4K.

INDIA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediCapture, a global leader in medical video recorders and archiving solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of the MTR Series, a range of innovative 4K Medical Touchscreen Recorders . Engineered with our powerful MVR Core technology, the MTR Series is a step forward in redefining connectivity in the OR.MTR series is a concentrate of technology and ergonomics as it combines within a very slim design, 1.3” / 32mm, a comfortable touchscreen with the powerful AI ready MVR Core and Dual-Input 4K functionality for capturing, archiving and sharing of surgical data.MTR also offers unique USB capabilities which enable direct connection of USB PTZ cameras for recording the entire OR environment and can serve as a user interface for USB endoscopes. Combined with its full audio connectivity with integrated speakers, it provides a versatile and complete solution for ENT clinics, ambulatory centers, doctor’s offices, dental clinics and veterinary practices.MTR's simplified cabling and versatile mounting options, including VESA mounts on medical arms or pendants, or even standalone setups, make it easy to position in operating rooms. This flexibility is particularly valuable during robotic and microscopic surgeries where space is limited or secondary views for nurses are needed. MTR offers modern control and unlimited flexibility.With over two decades of experience in medical video recording and archiving, we have developed a versatile, user-friendly solution said Michael Bishop, CEO & President at MediCapture Inc. We continue to lead the way in medical imaging and OR integration. The MTR series represents a significant advancement in the evolution of the digital OR, with more innovative products arriving soon.As with all our recorders, MTR comes with a DICOM Made EasyTM option for easy and fast retrieval of patient information and transfer of studies to PACS, a 4Kp60 upgrade option to record delicate surgeries in stunning detail.Experience modern control and unlimited flexibility with the Medical Touchscreen Recorders (MTR). With a larger, user-friendly interface and a smart workflow powered by MVR Core, they are designed for all types of clinics and hospitals.These innovative products have been launched worldwide as of 14 January 2025. For more information, please visit https://medicapture.com/mtr About MediCaptureMediCapture is a leading medical video recording and archiving solutions provider, trusted by healthcare professionals in over 80 countries. Focusing on innovation, reliability, and seamless integration, MediCapture products empower medical teams in the OR with modern control and unlimited flexibility. For more information visit www.medicapture.com

MTR Series 2025〡Unique USB-Camera Connectivity & Full Audio Capability〡HD, 4K〡AI Ready〡MediCapture

