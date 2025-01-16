VRROOM and VRChat Partner to Bring Hybrid Live Performances and Immersive Arts Events to Global Audiences

Jean-Michel Jarre's Welcome to the Other Side virtual concert in Notre Dame Techno music composer and DJ M1n0t0r performs at Lyoko Club on VRChat A DJ hologram performs live at the virtual edition of SXSW

Pioneering partnership set to transform the landscape of hybrid live performances and immersive cultural experiences

From VR to the real world, VRROOM and VRChat make the extraordinary accessible to all. Our partnership doesn't just break the fourth wall; it demolishes all walls between artists and global audiences.” — Louis Cacciuttolo, Founder and CEO of VRROOM

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRROOM, a leader in the creation and production of hybrid live performances and arts events, has announced a collaboration with VRChat, the premiere virtual reality platform, revolutionizing social experiences through immersive technology. This partnership explores new ways of blending real-world and virtual experiences for arts and entertainment.

As the future of arts and entertainment continues to evolve, this collaboration stands at the forefront of innovation. VRROOM will leverage VRChat's advanced platform to create a dynamic hub for cultural events that seamlessly link to the real world. This initiative will provide audiences with access to high-quality digital creative works, interactive art installations, virtual tours of historic monuments and patrimonial sites, and immersive live shows, transforming how art is experienced globally..

Graham Gaylor, CEO and founder of VRChat, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This partnership will offer the VRChat community a destination for exceptional digital creative works. Our users can explore interactive art installations and immersive live shows like never before, enhancing their experience on our immersive social platform."

Louis Cacciuttolo, CEO and founder of VRROOM, praised VRChat's capabilities: "VRChat's incredible platform, with which we have a long history of successful collaborations, provides unmatched technical features that allow creators and producers to reach their audiences in unprecedented ways. By removing the constraints of the real world, we can bring the emotion of live performances and art installations to global audiences without boundaries."

VRROOM is poised to become the world's top destination for hybrid events. This partnership with VRChat positions VRROOM as the ideal choice for hosting innovative events, thanks to VRChat's diverse and pioneering community.

Notably, VRROOM was behind the world record-breaking virtual concert "Welcome to the Other Side" with Jean-Michel Jarre, held on VRChat and broadcast on all types of media, which attracted over 75 million viewers across the world on New Year's Eve 2021. This world record for a virtual event remains unmatched to date, showcasing VRROOM's unparalleled expertise in creating large-scale, immersive experiences.

Both companies have a rich history of pushing boundaries in their respective fields. VRROOM is renowned for its groundbreaking hybrid arts events, while VRChat has established itself as a leading immersive social platform, offering unique interactive experiences.

In the coming weeks, a calendar of events will be shared with the community, highlighting the exciting projects and collaborations that lie ahead. This partnership promises to set new standards in the realm of arts and entertainment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

pr@vrroom.world

About VRROOM

VRROOM is dedicated to creating and producing hybrid shows, arts and entertainment events that connect the real world with the Metaverse, offering audiences unique and immersive experiences.

About VRChat

VRChat is an immersive social platform where users can create, share, and explore virtual worlds, offering a unique space for creative expression and community interaction.

VRROOM x VRChat Join Forces

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.