USBP, FURA seize 1,640 pounds of cocaine and apprehend 17 undocumented non-citizens in Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Puerto Rico Police Department FURA units seized 1,640 pounds (744 kilograms) of cocaine and apprehended 17 undocumented migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic, during separate incidents on Thursday. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $14.8 million.

"The continued successful collaboration between the U.S. Border Patrol and FURA showcases our shared commitment to protecting the borders of Puerto Rico and safeguarding its communities, indicated Reggie Johnson, Acting Chief Patrol Agent. “The results of these separate incidents, on the same day, is a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our joint efforts."

On Jan. 9, at approximately 1:42 AM, a FURA Arecibo Marine Unit spotted a vessel traveling southeast toward Barceloneta, PR, without navigation lights. FURA attempted to stop the vessel, but it failed to heave, making landfall near Puerto Las Vacas Beach. FURA reported that three subjects absconded from the vessel.

Ramey Sector Border Patrol Agents discovered an abandoned 23-foot fiberglass vessel, blue in color, with two 60 hp Yamaha outboard engines. Upon searching the area, the agents, along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and PRPD officers, discovered 19 bales of suspected cocaine.

The contraband was seized by the US Border Patrol and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for investigation.

Later that morning, at approximately 06:00 AM, FURA Marine unit reported that they had attempted to intercept a Yola vessel about 10 nautical miles north of Desecheo Island. A pursuit was conducted by FURA and CBP Air and Marine Operations Maritime Patrol Aircraft, but they were unable to intercept the vessel before it made landfall near Maria’s Beach in Rincon.

Ramey Sector Border Patrol Agents responded to Maria’s Beach in Rincón finding a 23-foot blue fiberglass yola. Agents searched the area, apprehending 17 non-citizens; 11 adult men, 3 adult women from the Dominican Republic, and 3 adult men from Haiti.

The non-citizens were transported to the Ramey Border Patrol Station and processed for removal.

