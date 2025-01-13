TDCI’s Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Announces 2025 Grant Recipients

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces that the state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers has awarded grants totaling $400,000 to 19 programs at 13 Tennessee universities in 2025.

Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private universities applied for grant funds that can be used to purchase computers that could be utilized by students, laboratory or instructional equipment, library resources, or to pay intern development program fees or examination fees for students in accredited architecture, engineering, landscape architecture, and interior design programs.

“While the Board’s mission is to regulate architects, engineers, and other licensed design professionals who are currently working in Tennessee, this grant program helps ensure that Tennessee universities are adequately preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges,” said Board Chair Jason Carder. “I congratulate all the grant recipients, and I believe the educational training they receive will help ensure we are building a stronger Tennessee.”

Since 2009, the Board has provided grant funding through its revenues or reserve funds to universities through the appropriations bill. The 2024 Public Acts, Chapter 966, Section 6, Item 46, is available here.

”TDCI's Division of Regulatory Boards helps protect consumers by ensuring that all 324,000 licensees across our programs meet established educational standards,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Regulatory Boards Reid Witcher. “These grants provide opportunities for architecture and engineering students across Tennessee and help develop a skilled workforce to support Tennessee’s consumers.”

More information about TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards can be found here.

The 13 universities receiving the grant funding in 2025 represent Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions. They include:

West Tennessee: The University of Memphis, Christian Brothers University, Union University, and the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Middle Tennessee: Belmont University, Vanderbilt University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech University, Tennessee State University, and Lipscomb University.

East Tennessee: The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and East Tennessee State University.

Through the Board, the state sets standards for the education, experience, and performance of those who wish to practice these professions. Tennessee has over 20,000 design professionals who are licensed by the Board. Any person who uses the title of architect, engineer, landscape architect, or interior designer or advertises to provide those services in Tennessee, must be appropriately licensed.

