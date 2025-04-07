95 Tennessee Rescue Squads Receive Grants Totaling $3 Million Through the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce that 95 Tennessee rescue squads will receive grants totaling $3 million in 2025 through the Rescue Squad Grant Program.

In 2022, Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved the funding of this program for the purchase of lifesaving equipment by Tennessee rescue squads. Grant awards may be used to purchase equipment for incident response and to protect the lives of squad members. Through two grant cycles, $5 million in grant funding has previously been provided to rescue squads.

"It’s an honor to provide resources to Tennessee’s rescue squads and help fulfill Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities,” said TDCI Commissioner and Tennessee State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “I am proud that our team is supporting the mission of Tennessee’s rescue squads so that they may continue protecting lives and property.”

A list of rescue squads receiving grant funding in 2025 can be found here.

Tennessee rescue squads provide a range of specialized services including extrication, structural collapse response, and swift water rescue.

“Tennessee rescue squads provide valuable lifesaving services in their communities, and it is crucial that they have the equipment they need to safely complete their missions,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “I want to congratulate all of the grant recipients, and I wish them safety and success in the years ahead.”

During the application period (Jan. 21 – Feb. 21, 2025), the SFMO received 149 applications from Tennessee rescue squads. Applications were scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee who oversaw the award selection. The committee was composed of six members from the Tennessee Rescue Squad Association and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.

###