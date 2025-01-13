Atlantic Jet Partners Secures Landmark Achievement with Skyview 1000 Cockpit Upgrade

An aviation leader introduces FAA-Certified innovative solutions for enhanced cockpit modernization.

Pompano Beach, FL , Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Jet Partners, a recognized leader in aviation services, announces the issuance of FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) ST04742NY for the installation of the Skyview 1000 Cockpit Upgrade. This innovative system, featuring dual Bendix King AeroNav 900 Flight Management Systems (FMS) with LPV, enhances cockpit performance and cybersecurity in Textron Aviation Inc. models 550, 560, and 560XL.

This STC was issued on November 15, 2024, by Aerospace Design and Compliance LLC (ADC) ODA, a division of Atlantic Jet Partners. This milestone highlights the company's advancements in aviation technology. It also underscores the company’s continued expansion following its recent acquisition of GLT, further strengthening its market presence.



The Skyview 1000 Cockpit Upgrade represents one of ADC ODA’s most technically advanced projects to date. By addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities, such as database hacking risks, ADC collaborated with the FAA’s NY ACOB office and the Transport Aircraft Policy and Standards Office to develop rigorous testing methods. This certification reflects ADC’s ability to set new benchmarks for aviation safety and reliability.

“This STC highlights our focus on pushing aviation technology boundaries while ensuring reliability and safety,” said Tom Conlan, CEO of Atlantic Jet Partners. “The Skyview 1000 Cockpit Upgrade delivers state-of-the-art solutions, reducing downtime and improving operational performance for our clients.”

The Skyview 1000 Cockpit Upgrade replaced the outdated Honeywell DU 870 Primary Flight Displays (PFDs) and Multi-Function Displays (MFDs) with advanced DU 875 LED displays. This modernization ensures future support, enhancing reliability for Textron Aviation operators. The STC is now available for purchase through SkyView Avionics.

“This milestone also reinforces our ability to deliver innovative solutions that exceed expectations,” said Joe Rizzo, COO of Atlantic Jet Partners. “Our recent acquisition of GLT further expands our capabilities, enabling us to tackle complex projects with greater efficiency and precision.”

Atlantic Jet Partners’ recent acquisition of GLT marks a strategic move to enhance its portfolio of aviation solutions. With GLT’s expertise complementing its existing services, the company is well-positioned to meet evolving industry demands. This expansion also bolsters its capacity for advanced avionics, maintenance, and compliance services. Moreover, the integration of both aviation providers strengthens Atlantic Jet Partners’ ability to deliver scalable and technologically advanced solutions, addressing the needs of modern aircraft operators.

The issuance of this STC boosts Atlantic Jet Partners’ leadership in aviation services. Through continued investments in technology and strategic acquisitions like GLT, the company remains focused on delivering innovative solutions that address the industry’s most pressing challenges.

About Atlantic Jet Partners

Atlantic Jet Partners and its family of companies offer a wide range of aviation services, including aircraft management, sales, STC certification, parts manufacturing, avionics, aviation insurance, TBO extension, and aircraft maintenance.

Media Contact

Atlantic Jet Partners

Address: 751 NE 10th St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Phone: (754) 800-6310

Website: https://atlanticjetpartners.com/





























