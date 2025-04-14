Intelligent Product Solutions Joins Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect Program

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), an award-winning product design and engineering firm specializing in complex systems integration and custom software development, today announced its participation in the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program. Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global leader in digitizing and automating frontline workflows. IPS joins as a Registered Alliance Partner, focusing on software solutions development, systems integration, and end-to-end process design.

By participating in Zebra’s PartnerConnect program, IPS gains access to an innovative portfolio, along with comprehensive training and extensive marketing, sales and technical benefits. IPS chose to join Zebra’s PartnerConnect program for access to Zebra's development resources and go-to-market support, while expanding collaboration opportunities within the Zebra ecosystem.

“As a PartnerConnect member, IPS now has access to industry-leading solutions, training and tools that will allow us to collaborate with Zebra’s global partner network and better meet the needs of our customers,” said Bob Wild, CEO of IPS. “The PartnerConnect program makes it easier for us to differentiate ourselves while working together with Zebra to digitize and automate the frontline of business.”

The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra’s inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

About Intelligent Product Solutions

Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. IPS offers a full range of expert product design and engineering services, with expertise in MedTech and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics and medical devices, including Neuvotion, Google, Verizon, Zebra Technologies and Steinway. To learn more about IPS, visit https://intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com . Visit IPS on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelligent-product-solutions/

