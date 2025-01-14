Learning Evolution and Yoodli Partner to Revolutionize CPG and Beverage Sales Training with AI-Powered Roleplay

Learning eVolved + AI Roleplay

Learning Evolution and Yoodli join forces to deliver AI-powered, sales call, key account leader presentations, and buyer roleplay scenarios.

Yoodli’s AI roleplay and coaching technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide impactful, scalable training solutions for the CPG and beverage industries.” — Scott Matthews, CEO, Learning Evolution

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Evolution, a leading provider of Learning Management System (LMS) platforms and industry recognized sales and marketing certification programs for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and beverage industries, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Yoodli, an online tool that helps you practice and improve your communication skills with real-time feedback and personalized scenarios. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in equipping CPG and beverage professionals with the tools and skills they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace.By integrating Yoodli’s AI-driven roleplay technology into Learning Evolution’s robust training programs, this partnership delivers highly specialized training that empowers sales teams to excel in competitive, high-stakes selling environments. The new offering combines Learning Evolution’s decades of expertise in sales, category management, and analytics training with Yoodli’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, creating a powerful and scalable solution for businesses.Redefining Sales Training for Modern ChallengesAs industries evolve, the skills required for success in sales and customer engagement are also changing. Traditional training methods often fail to address the complexities of today’s sales environments, where data-driven insights and personalized customer engagement are critical.Learning Evolution’s collaboration with Yoodli directly addresses these challenges. The integrated training programs feature interactive roleplay scenarios powered by Yoodli’s generative AI platform, simulating real-world scenarios that sales and retail professionals encounter daily. These roleplays help participants refine their communication, objection handling, and storytelling skills while leveraging data to craft compelling sales narratives."Yoodli’s AI roleplay technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide impactful, scalable training solutions for the CPG and beverage industries," said Scott Matthews, CEO of Learning Evolution. "This partnership enhances our ability to deliver targeted, results-driven training that equips professionals to thrive in dynamic, competitive markets."Empathy-Based Selling Meets Data-Driven InsightsA key differentiator of this partnership is its focus on Learning Evolution's PRIME+ Sales Process, an empathy-based, fact-based selling method. A proven sales process and approach that prioritizes the understanding and addressing of a customers needs. This combined with data-driven storytelling, is an approach that empowers sales professionals to build trust, foster stronger relationships, and deliver measurable business outcomes.The roleplays provided through this collaboration are designed to simulate a variety of sales scenarios, including engaging diverse customer personas, handling objections, and leveraging data to support sales strategies. The training aligns with Learning Evolution’s sales process and proprietary rubrics, ensuring consistency, effectiveness, and real-world applicability."We’re thrilled to partner with Learning Evolution, a recognized leader in e-learning and certification programs," said Ajay Jain, Head of Training and Enablement at Yoodli. "Together, we’re delivering transformative, AI-powered training that not only improves individual performance but also drives organizational success."Driving Measurable Results in Sales TrainingThe partnership between Learning Evolution and Yoodli is more than just a technological integration—it represents a shift toward more effective, measurable, and scalable training methods. Businesses in the CPG and beverage industries can now equip their sales teams with tools that foster continuous improvement and adaptability, key factors for success in today’s fast-changing markets.The initial rollout includes customized training modules for sales, marketing, and category management professionals, with a focus on improving communication with distributors, retailers, and end customers. This enhanced training experience is expected to drive higher performance, better customer engagement, and stronger sales results across participating organizations.Learning Evolution is a trusted pioneer in e-learning and certification programs for the CPG and retail industries. Offering tailored training solutions, certifications, and private-label LMS platforms, the company specializes in helping organizations achieve excellence in sales, category management, and data analytics. With a commitment to driving measurable results, Learning Evolution serves clients worldwide, including major CPG brands and retailers. Visit www.learningevolution.com to learn more visit our online store Yoodli is a generative AI communication and coaching platform that provides private, judgment-free roleplays for sales teams and go-to-market professionals. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, Yoodli enhances objection handling, business communication, and sales training with its cutting-edge AI capabilities. The platform is SOC2 Type 2 and GDPR-compliant, ensuring the highest standards of data security. Learn more at www.yoodli.ai

