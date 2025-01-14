Copperloy Leads in Ramp Safety Reducing Forklift Accidents

Forklift on mobile yard ramp Ground to Dock Loading Dock Ramp for Forklifts Forklift on portable yard ramps

Forklift deaths continue to range between 30 to 38 per year in the US. Copperloy adds innovative features designed to minimize accidents and improve efficiency.

Ramp safety is a top priority for our customers and a key reason they choose Copperloy. We are dedicated to continuously improving the safety and functionality of our ramps to meet customer needs.” — Dale Doherty, Vice President of Copperloy JH Industries

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copperloy, a leading manufacturer of yard ramps, loading dock ramps, and dock plates, continues to set the standard in forklift safety with innovative features designed to minimize accidents and improve workplace efficiency.

Forklift-related accidents remain a significant safety concern. According to OSHA data from forklift accidents posted on OSHA.gov, forklift fatalities in the past four years have averaged between 30 and 38 annually, underscoring the importance of preventive measures.

“Ramp safety is a top priority for our customers and a key reason they choose Copperloy,” said Dale Doherty, Vice President of JH Industries, headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio. “We are dedicated to continuously improving the safety and functionality of our ramps to meet customer needs.”

Addressing Critical Safety Risks

Copperloy’s yard ramps are engineered to allow forklifts to load and unload semi-trucks from ground level without the need for a dock. With semi-truck bed heights typically around five feet, a ramp disconnects or a forklift slipping off the side can result in catastrophic outcomes.

Copperloy’s advanced safety features address every potential failure point, ensuring a safer work environment.

Key safety features include:

• 8-Foot Level Off

Copperloy’s mobile yard ramps include an 8-foot level-off section, providing forklifts with a stable and smooth transition onto trucks, docks, or platforms. This design ensures safe, uninterrupted entry into trailers and enhances ramp stability, particularly for mobile applications.

• 15-Inch Lip

The 15-inch lip firmly rests on truck carriers, dock floors, or platforms, while safety chains prevent the ramp from pulling away during use.

• 7-Inch Safety Curbs

Standard on all ramps, these curbs help prevent accidental runoffs. The patented box frame construction further enhances durability and safety.

• Smooth Side Plates

Constructed of high-strength steel, these plates enclose working components, protecting them from damage caused by other equipment.

• Low End Plate

Designed shorter than the wheelbase of most forklifts, this feature allows front-drive wheels to reach high-traction grating while rear wheels remain grounded, providing smooth ground-level entry and minimizing jolts.

• High-Strength Deck Grating

The grating is engineered for durability and optimal traction in all weather conditions. Its serrated design allows rain, snow, and debris to fall through, ensuring a safe running surface.

• Central Hydraulic Pump

A single centralized cylinder ensures the mobile ramps raid and lower uniformly to prevent tipping.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency

As part of JH Industries, Copperloy has a long-standing reputation for manufacturing high-quality, American-made loading dock equipment. Their portable ramps and dock boards provide critical solutions for manufacturers facing increasing shipping demands.

“A yard ramp acts as a fully mobile loading dock, providing ground-level access to semi-truck trailers,” Doherty explained. “For facilities experiencing shipping bottlenecks, this equipment expands loading capabilities instantly, enhancing efficiency.”

Copperloy has been designing and assembling its products in the U.S. for over 70 years. “We take pride in the integrity of our products and our ability to manufacture them right here at home,” said Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager. “Our mission is to provide top-quality loading equipment that prioritizes safety and helps our customers run their businesses smoothly.”

For more information, contact Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager, at (800) 321-4968 ext. 221 or via email at apohlmeyer@copperloy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.