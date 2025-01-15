Essential Advice for Chicagoland Residents to Protect Plumbing Systems as Winter Temperatures Drop

J. Blanton Plumbing helps Chicagoland homeowners prevent pipe bursts this winter with expert frozen pipe repair, plumbing maintenance, and sewage pipe fixes. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician performing a sewer repair, providing expert frozen pipe repair, plumbing maintenance, and sewage pipe fixes to prevent winter plumbing emergencies in Chicagoland.

J. Blanton Plumbing Shares Expert Advice to Protect Plumbing Systems During Freezing Temperatures

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With winter bringing freezing temperatures to Chicagoland, J. Blanton Plumbing is reminding homeowners to take proactive steps to protect their plumbing systems. Burst pipes are a common and costly issue during the winter months, but with the right plumbing maintenance , homeowners can minimize the risk and avoid the need for expensive frozen pipe repairs.Why Do Pipes Burst in Winter?When temperatures drop below freezing, water inside pipes can freeze and expand, causing pressure that may lead to cracks or bursts. Burst pipes not only disrupt water supply but can also lead to flooding and severe structural damage, including the need to fix sewage pipes that may also be affected.Tips to Prevent Bursting PipesJ. Blanton Plumbing recommends these preventative measures to safeguard homes during the winter months:1. Insulate Exposed Pipes: Use foam insulation or heat tape to protect pipes in unheated areas such as basements, attics, and crawl spaces.2. Seal Drafts: Close gaps around doors, windows, and walls near pipes to keep cold air out.3. Maintain Indoor Temperatures: Keep the thermostat at a consistent temperature, even when away from home.4. Allow Faucets to Drip: During extreme cold, allow a slight trickle of water to keep pipes from freezing.5. Schedule Regular Plumbing Maintenance: A professional plumber can identify and address vulnerabilities before freezing temperatures hit.Emergency Services When You Need Them MostDespite best efforts, pipe bursts can still happen. J. Blanton Plumbing’s team is available 24/7 to provide immediate assistance with frozen pipe repair and other emergency plumbing needs. Their skilled technicians work quickly to minimize damage and restore functionality.Comprehensive Winter Plumbing SolutionsJ. Blanton Plumbing offers a range of services to help Chicagoland homeowners prepare for and respond to winter challenges, including:- Plumbing Maintenance: Routine inspections and preventive care to identify and address issues before they escalate.- Frozen Pipe Repair: Prompt and professional solutions to restore water flow and repair damaged pipes.- Sewage Pipe Repairs: Expert services to fix sewage pipes affected by freezing temperatures or ground shifts.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has served Chicagoland for over 30 years, offering expert plumbing maintenance, frozen pipe repair, and comprehensive solutions to fix sewage pipes. Committed to providing reliable and efficient services, J. Blanton Plumbing ensures homes remain safe and comfortable during even the harshest winters.Contact InformationFor more information about preventing pipe bursts or to schedule a service, contact J. Blanton Plumbing:J Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

