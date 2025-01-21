MedShift’s 2024 Year in Review: Driving Growth, Innovation, and Excellence

MedShift

MedShift celebrates a year of remarkable growth, innovation, and industry recognition with key advancements across its core business lines.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating its ninth year, MedShift concludes 2024 with remarkable growth, cutting-edge innovations, and widespread industry recognition. Across its core business lines – Velocity Enterprise, Velocity Lending, Pulse IoT, and Velocity Marketplaces – MedShift has delivered exceptional advancements and continues to be a driving force in the medical and aesthetics industries.In 2024, MedShift received prestigious industry accolades, including the Most Innovative MedTech Solutions Company by the Corporate Excellence Awards, a Gold Titan Business Award for Information Technology Solutions, and inclusion in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list. Additional awards include the Deloitte Fast 500 Technology Awards and the Fast 50 Awards by the Charlotte Business Journal. These accolades reflect MedShift’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions.Velocity Enterprise: Advancing Efficiency & User ExperienceMedShift’s Velocity Enterprise SaaS platform unveiled major enhancements in 2024, featuring built-in territory mapping to optimize sales alignments, seven additional integrations for effortless syncing with current software ecosystems, and a fully redesigned reporting system for improved data insights. Many of MedShift’s clients achieved 100% growth without adding additional resources in customer service, finance, or operations. This success contributed to a 380% increase in Velocity Enterprise’s customer installed base, showcasing significant industry adoption.Velocity Lending: Transforming Device FinancingSeptember marked the official launch of the Velocity Lending app, a groundbreaking platform designed to streamline device financing. Before year’s end, twenty-five manufacturers were onboarded, and the platform is backed by over $400 million in lending capacity. The app’s ability to simplify the financing process has empowered manufacturers and sales teams to close deals faster and with greater efficiency. Looking into 2025, MedShift plans to expand the app’s capabilities by introducing subprime market options, varied rate and term structures, and real-time reporting with enhanced analytics.Pulse IoT: Leading in Connected Device TechnologyPulse IoT reached a significant milestone in 2024 with the successful commercialization and connection of a leading high-volume surgical and post-operative care device for a major medical manufacturer, demonstrating the platform’s capability to drive connected device solutions that empower healthcare providers with actionable insights and streamlined operations.Velocity Marketplaces: Expanding Reach & OfferingsMedShift’s Velocity Marketplaces experienced significant growth, adding 14 new manufacturers and doubling its product catalog to include hundreds of sought-after injectables, consumables, and energy-based devices. This expansion contributed to a 44.8% increase in the store’s customer base, solidifying its position as the premier marketplace for medical aesthetics professionals.Looking ahead, MedShift remains committed to advancing its software platforms, expanding partnerships, and delivering data-driven tools to provide unparalleled value to its customers.Discover more about how MedShift is transforming the healthcare industry at www.MedShift.com About MedShift:Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, MedShift is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming medical manufacturing through innovative software solutions. Our comprehensive suite of services includes Velocity Enterprise, a unified commerce platform delivering omnichannel ordering, virtual payments, automated commissions, shipping, and inventory management; Velocity Lending, providing end-to-end device financing solutions; Velocity Marketplaces, a one-stop shop offering high-quality products and exclusive benefits for aesthetic practices; and Pulse IoT, a connected device ecosystem that enables remote upgrades and leverages real-time data to optimize medical device performance. Serving over 5,300 customers across North America, MedShift is committed to reducing industry costs and enhancing operational efficiency through cutting-edge technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.