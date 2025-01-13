Helicopter company deploys to National Capital Region

Submit Release
The Idaho National Guard deployed 10 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and more than 80 Soldiers to Ft. Belvoir, Virginia Jan. 10 and 11 on a year-long deployment in support of the Joint Emergency Evacuation Plan mission. Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard’s Company B, 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion bid farewell to family and friends during a departure ceremony at Gowen Field Jan. 9. 

“This mission is vital to the safety and security of our nation, and I truly believe each of you are the most valuable asset that we are taking with us,” said Capt. Eric Fitzpatrick, B Co. commander. “Each of you has been trained to meet the challenges that you are about to face, and I believe you are the backbone of this mission.”

Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, commander of the Idaho National Guard, was on hand to wish the Soldiers farewell and remind family members of resources available to them should they need them.

“All the hard work, all the training that you have done will satisfy the requirements for this incredible federal mission,” said Donnellan. “I’m very proud that, once again, Idaho is stepping up and we are answering the call, and we are doing what we said we would do. We will be ready, and we will be relevant when asked to do these missions.”

The JEEP is a recurring mission shared by National Guard and active-duty units from across the nation. 1-183rd AHB will provide airlift capabilities to official personnel in the Capital Region. 

