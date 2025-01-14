Future Today Institute, Amy Webb Lead Conversation on 'Living Intelligence' in New White Paper

We're entering an era where technology will actually grow and change on its own, just like nature does. Miss this shift now, and you'll be playing catch-up for the next decade.” — Amy Webb

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Today Institute (FTI), a premier consulting firm specializing in strategic foresight, has published a new white paper: “The Era of Living Intelligence: Navigating the technology supercycle powering the next wave of innovation” ( click HERE to download a free copy ).FTI Founder and CEO Amy Webb coined the term living intelligence, which describes systems that can sense, learn, adapt, and evolve made possible through artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and biotechnology. She authored the paper alongside FTI Senior Foresight Manager Sam Jordan.“We need to stop thinking about AI as just smart software,” Webb said. “We're entering an era where technology will actually grow and change on its own, just like nature does. Miss this shift now, and you'll be playing catch-up for the next decade."The concept has already earned significant attention for its insightful consideration of emerging technologies and their interactions. Webb joined Marketplace on New Year’s Eve to discuss living intelligence and other tech topics ( listen HERE ), and Harvard Business Review published her inside look at the white paper ( read HERE ). Other recent coverage on both the paper and year-ahead trends can be found in WIRED, Politico, and Inc.Future Today Institute is currently gearing up for the release of its 18th annual tech trends report at SXSW in March 2025, where Webb is scheduled to deliver her annual keynote.ABOUT FUTURE TODAY INSTITUTEFuture Today Institute is a management consulting company specializing in strategic foresight, a data-driven practice for developing plausible future scenarios. As organizations worldwide grapple with an increasingly volatile and uncertain business climate, FTI provides clarity through long-term strategic planning. Its team of subject matter experts combines best-in-class trends and technology research with actionable strategies to generate business impact. In the two decades since its founding, FTI has become the preeminent foresight consultancy to Fortune 500 companies, major governments, and other global organizations – empowering leaders to make better decisions about the future, today.

