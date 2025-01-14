Imperial Launches Fan Life: A New Brand Dedicated to Officially Licensed Decor

Fan Life Logo

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial, a leader in premium game room furniture and accessories since 1955, proudly launches Fan Life, a new brand that helps sports fans across the United States showcase their team in style. By creating a distinct identity for licensed decor, Fan Life offers an unmatched selection of officially licensed furniture and indoor sporting goods for NFL, NHL, MLB, and collegiate teams.

Fan Life reimagines how fans express their passion for the game. The brand provides stylish, high-quality products tailored to enhance homes, offices, and game rooms alike. Elevate your space into a vibrant celebration of team pride.

Fan Life isn’t just about decor—it’s about community. The brand aims to create a space where fans can share their passion and celebrate their team together. From inspiring home setups to game-day traditions, Fan Life encourages fans to join in the excitement and be part of our network of sports enthusiasts.

“Fan Life aims to connect on a deeper level,” said Red Barnes, Fan Life Brand Manager. “We are thrilled to offer pieces that honor a fan’s loyalty and personalize their space into a true reflection of team spirit.”

This new brand will build on Imperial’s rich heritage while aspiring to become the elite destination for officially licensed home decor. Fan Life’s product offering blends style, functionality, and quality, allowing fans to project team pride in their everyday life.

Fan Life officially launches in January 2025 through its new website and authorized retailers nationwide. Explore the product lineup at www.myfanlife.com and follow the brand on social media for updates and inspiration.

Fan Life dedicates itself to licensed home decor that celebrates a fan’s passion. With officially licensed products for NFL, NHL, MLB, and collegiate teams, Fan Life combines style, quality, and community to elevate every fan’s space.

