Vividly Secures $30M Series B to Bring AI to CPG Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vividly , the leading trade promotion management (TPM) platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, today announced the close of its $30 million Series B funding round, led by Centana Growth Partners , a specialized growth equity firm that invests in the evolving financial services ecosystem.The Series B investment will be used to scale Vividly’s engineering and product teams, enhance AI-driven capabilities, and deepen integrations within the CPG landscape to provide a unified platform for trade promotion and financial management.By focusing on the needs of finance teams, Vividly aims to eliminate inefficiencies, improve cash flow visibility, and empower brands to drive more efficient growth through AI-powered prescriptive analytics.“Technology and AI continue to turn traditionally manual, error-prone tasks into seamless, automated workflows - this is precisely what we are doing for trade-promotion efforts among CPGs, in particular with our next-gen platform, Transcend AI,” said Johnathan Hodge, CEO of Vividly.Since its founding in 2017, Vividly has established itself as the go-to solution for trade promotion management. Trusted by high-growth brands like Liquid Death, Harry’s, and Health-Ade, Vividly has helped CPG companies streamline trade planning, improve forecasting accuracy, and unlock actionable insights to maximize ROI.“Vividly has demonstrated an exceptional ability to innovate and deliver value to its customers,” said Matt Alfieri, Partner at Centana Growth Partners. “Their vision for the future of financial operations in the CPG space is compelling, and we’re thrilled to support their mission to transform the industry.”2024 has been a banner year for Vividly, as highlighted in our Year in Review. The company helped brands manage over $2.6 billion in trade spend , onboarded 50 industry leaders, and rolled out 62 customer-driven product enhancements. These achievements underscore Vividly’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower brands to optimize trade spend and drive growth.While TPM remains the cornerstone of Vividly’s success, the company has also begun to explore new frontiers in financial technology. Early customers have shown promising results with Vividly’s groundbreaking Transcend AI and initial Cash Application release.Transcend AI offers predictive insights that enable smarter, data-driven decisions, while the Cash Application module helps streamline accounts receivable processes, automate payment matching, and reduce errors for finance teams. Together, these tools are reshaping the office of finance, turning traditionally manual, error-prone tasks into seamless, automated workflows.“Transcend AI and our Cash Application product are just the beginning of what’s possible when you combine cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of CPG challenges,” said Hodge. “This funding will allow us to accelerate development, expand our product suite, and continue building the tools finance and sales teams need to thrive in an increasingly complex market.”About VividlyVividly is the leading trade promotion management platform for CPG brands, offering best-in-class software and services to optimize trade spend, streamline financial processes, and drive growth. Trusted by over 2,500 CPG professionals, Vividly combines advanced AI capabilities with deep industry expertise to deliver unparalleled value to its customers.In 2024, the company helped brands manage over $2.6 billion in trade spend, onboarded 50 industry leaders, and rolled out 62 customer-driven product enhancements. With a proven track record of delivering results—such as a 93% improvement in planning accuracy for some customers and recovering millions in deductions – Vividly is uniquely positioned to help brands navigate the challenges of today’s market while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.About Centana Growth PartnersCentana Growth Partners is a specialized growth equity firm that invests in the future of finance. Centana collaborates with companies across the entire financial services ecosystem, from institutions to fintech disruptors, to add strategic and long-term value to its portfolio companies. Centana empowers entrepreneurs with a combination of capital, network, and expertise to accelerate their growth. The team taps into decades of financial services expertise and insight to invest in companies that bring real value and innovation to the industry. Visit centanagrowth.com for more information.

