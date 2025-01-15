Minnesota Non-Profit Launches CAAL Ignite Fund to Drive Economic Prosperity and Strengthen Asian American Leadership

Coalition of Asian American Leaders Grant Fund CAAL Ignite

Minnesota Non-Profit Launches CAAL Ignite Fund to Drive Asian American Economic Prosperity and Leadership Opportunities. Applications open on January 15, 2025.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) , a Minnesota-based nonprofit committed to equity and opportunity, is thrilled to announce the official launch of the CAAL Ignite Fund, a grant program designed to address systemic disparities and foster economic mobility and leadership opportunities within the Asian American community.CAAL Ignite offers $10,000–$15,000 grants to Asian American individuals, small businesses, and nonprofits who are driving change and creating meaningful community impact. Applications are open from January 15, 2025, through mid-February.This groundbreaking initiative is supported by gifts from local and national partners, including a generous $2.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Her contribution underscores the critical need for targeted investments in Asian American communities, which have long faced systemic challenges, including significant underfunding and the ongoing impact of anti-Asian hate.During the COVID-19 pandemic, incidents of anti-Asian hate surged by over 339%, while national philanthropic funding for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities remains staggeringly low at just $0.20 per $100. Minnesota AAPI organizations fare slightly better but still receive just $0.40 per $100 from local foundations.ThaoMee Xiong, Executive and Network Director of CAAL, highlighted the fund’s transformative vision: “CAAL Ignite is a bold step forward in addressing systemic inequities and investing in the resilience of our community. MacKenzie Scott’s generous contribution amplifies our mission to build economic mobility and visibility for Asian Americans locally and nationally.”The program will fund 20 grantees in its first year, focusing on fostering innovation, driving economic prosperity, and combating systemic inequities.Applications are now open to Minnesota residents. For more information or to apply, visit https://caalmn.org/caal-ignite About the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL):Founded in 2013 by Asian American leaders in Minnesota, CAAL is a network dedicated to equipping and uplifting leaders across sectors, generations, and ethnicities. Rooted in the shared experiences of exclusion and invisibility, CAAL fosters impactful leadership, advances shared agendas, and builds cross-community collaborations to promote equity, justice, and prosperity.Media Contact

