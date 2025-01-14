Har Mar Superstar Expands Spring 2025 Tour and Premieres “Hearts Have Misspoken” Music Video

Har Mar Superstar adds three new dates to his Spring 2025 Tour, now featuring stops in Millersville, PA, Richmond, VA, and Kansas City, MO.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated artist Har Mar Superstar is back, announcing additional dates for his Spring 2025 Tour. The tour now includes electrifying shows in Millersville, Richmond, and Kansas City, alongside the original southern and midwestern U.S. stops. Adding to the excitement, Har Mar Superstar has premiered the breathtaking new music video for "Hearts Have Misspoken," a standout track from his critically acclaimed album Roseville.

The visually stunning video, shot in the majestic Monument Valley during a recent western U.S. tour, encapsulates the song’s theme of wordless communication, love, and missed signals. Directed, shot, and edited by longtime collaborator Chris Egan, the video masterfully juxtaposes the emotional depth of a weary traveler with the grand, otherworldly landscapes of the Arizona-Utah border.

“We let the road guide us to a location, which then became our concept for the clip,” says Har Mar Superstar. “The immense skies of Monument Valley were the perfect backdrop for this song’s themes. Chris captured this magical landscape with incredible artistry. I’m incredibly grateful to him for directing, shooting, and editing this capsule of our time on the moon.”

Watch the "Hearts Have Misspoken" video here: https://youtu.be/-j6s1yRxDk4.

Updated Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Har Mar Superstar will take to the stage to perform songs from Roseville live for the first time, alongside fan-favorite tracks spanning his 25-year career. The updated dates for the Spring 2025 Har Mar Superstar Tour are:

• Fri, Feb 14 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

• Sat, Feb 15 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

• Fri, Apr 18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

• Sat, Apr 19 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

• Sun, Apr 20 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

• Mon, Apr 21 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

• Thu, Apr 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

• Fri, Apr 25 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

• Sat, Apr 26 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

Tickets will be available starting Monday, January 15, at 10:00 AM CST via www.harmarsuperstar.com/tour.

Message to Fans

Har Mar Superstar shares his excitement for the upcoming shows:

"I'm excited to return to a bunch of my favorite cities playing songs off of Roseville live for the first time. The songs really take shape and connect on stage. I've also written some newer ones that I’m hoping to add to the rotation. It'll be a fun night full of your favorite jams from the many moods of Har Mar Superstar over the past 25 years... Greatest Hits style. 25 years! I can't wait to see you on the dance floor."

About Har Mar Superstar

Known for his soulful voice, magnetic stage presence, and versatile artistry, Har Mar Superstar has been captivating audiences worldwide for over two decades. With his album Roseville, Har Mar Superstar’s music delves deeper into his unique blend of vulnerability and showmanship, cementing his place as one of the most compelling performers in contemporary music.



