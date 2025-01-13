Governor Abbott Appoints Bell, Day To Statewide Health Coordinating Council

TEXAS, January 13 - January 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Billie Bell and Lauren Day to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC) for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027 and August 31, 2029, respectively. The Council ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities. Based on these planning activities, the SHCC makes recommendations to the Governor and the Texas Legislature through the Texas State Health Plan (TSHP). The Council also provides overall guidance in the development of the TSHP, submission of the plan to the Governor, and promoting the implementation of the plan.

Billie Bell of Hondo serves as the CEO of the Medina Healthcare System. She is a board member of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, member of the Texas Hospital Association, and a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Bell received an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from San Jacinto Junior College, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, and a Master of Business Administration from American Sentinel University.

Lauren Day of Austin is founder and president of GoodBuzz Solutions and a partner at an equipment dealership. Previously, she served two terms as a gubernatorial appointee on the Texas Crime Stoppers Council. She is a member of Women Communicators of Austin and the Association of Fundraising Professionals and is active in her church. Day received a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Abilene Christian University and a Master of Arts in International Relations and Master of Science in Public Relations from Syracuse University.